Crescent Sotheby’s International Realty Welcomes Debra Natal as Relocation Director
Elevating relocation services and strengthening client support across Louisiana and Southern Mississippi.
A lifelong New Orleanian and University of New Orleans Marketing alumna, Debbie brings more than a decade of specialized relocation expertise and a reputation for blending cutting‑edge market technology with authentic Southern hospitality. Licensed since 2011, she has become a trusted resource for corporations, transferees, and real estate professionals navigating the complexities of mobility in and out of the Metro New Orleans region.
Debbie’s background includes serving as a Managing Broker beginning in 2013, where she recruited, mentored, and developed high‑performing agents with a focus on business development and relocation strategy. Her experience spans corporate mobility, destination services, and global client support—making her an invaluable asset as the brokerage continues expanding its footprint.
She holds industry‑recognized credentials including:
CRP® – Certified Relocation Professional
GDS – Global Destination Specialist
B.S. in Marketing – University of New Orleans
Debbie describes her work as both a profession and a calling:
“I view myself as a true ambassador for the Gulf South, dedicated to offering sophisticated, tech‑forward real estate solutions that honor the unique spirit of my community.”
With Debbie’s leadership, Crescent Sotheby’s International Realty is poised to enhance its relocation services, strengthen corporate partnerships, and continue delivering the elevated, globally connected service synonymous with the Sotheby’s International Realty brand.
Jaely Yeates | COO
Crescent Sotheby's International Realty
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