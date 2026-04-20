Crescent Sotheby’s International Realty Welcomes Debra Natal as Relocation Director

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Elevating relocation services and strengthening client support across Louisiana and Southern Mississippi.

Debbie’s leadership, market knowledge, and relocation expertise elevate our brokerage in a powerful way.” — Kyle Tallo

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crescent Sotheby’s International Realty is thrilled to announce that Debra Natal, a respected leader in the mobility and relocation sector, has joined the brokerage as Relocation Director, serving Louisiana and Southern Mississippi. Her arrival marks a significant step forward in the company’s continued growth and its commitment to delivering world‑class service across the Gulf South.A lifelong New Orleanian and University of New Orleans Marketing alumna, Debbie brings more than a decade of specialized relocation expertise and a reputation for blending cutting‑edge market technology with authentic Southern hospitality. Licensed since 2011, she has become a trusted resource for corporations, transferees, and real estate professionals navigating the complexities of mobility in and out of the Metro New Orleans region.Debbie’s background includes serving as a Managing Broker beginning in 2013, where she recruited, mentored, and developed high‑performing agents with a focus on business development and relocation strategy. Her experience spans corporate mobility, destination services, and global client support—making her an invaluable asset as the brokerage continues expanding its footprint.She holds industry‑recognized credentials including:CRP– Certified Relocation ProfessionalGDS – Global Destination SpecialistB.S. in Marketing – University of New OrleansDebbie describes her work as both a profession and a calling:“I view myself as a true ambassador for the Gulf South, dedicated to offering sophisticated, tech‑forward real estate solutions that honor the unique spirit of my community.”With Debbie’s leadership, Crescent Sotheby’s International Realty is poised to enhance its relocation services, strengthen corporate partnerships, and continue delivering the elevated, globally connected service synonymous with the Sotheby’s International Realty brand.

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