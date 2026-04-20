SideBar: Optimism in Action Welcomes Katherine Grainger, Managing Partner of Civitas Public Affairs Group

SideBar - Katherine Grainger KAZU Logo MCL 50th Logo Civitas Public Affairs Group

Igniting our imaginations about what true gender equality could look and feel like in our daily lives, and how to achieve it.

With 25 years of policy, legal, and advocacy experience, Katherine Grainger is a unique thought leader challenging cultural and system norms towards a freer future.” — Mitch Winick, host of SideBar: Optimism in Action

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SideBar: Optimism in Action podcast, a collaboration of KAZU 90.3 and Monterey College of Law , welcomes Katherine Grainger, co-author of the NY gay marriage law, and champion of groundbreaking work to enshrine gender protections in state constitutions across the country. With 25 years of policy, legal, and advocacy experience, Katherine Grainger is a unique thought leader challenging cultural and system norms towards a freer future. She ignites our imaginations about what true gender equality could look and feel like in our daily lives, and how we achieve it.Katherine currently serves as the Managing Partner of Civitas Public Affairs Group, a firm that works with leaders from across the political spectrum to build and execute bold advocacy initiatives. They support the country's leading philanthropists, thought leaders, not-for-profits, and centers of influence in shaping public policy at the local, state, and federal levels.Joining host Mitch Winick on this episode is guest cohost Vanessa Priya Daniel. Daniel is an author, organizer, and award-winning leader for racial and gender justice. Her book, Unrig the Game: What Women of Color Can Teach Everyone About Winning, was published by Random House in March 2025. Through Vanessa Daniel Consulting, LLC, she offers keynotes and workshops, as well as strategic advising and coaching support to donors, foundations, grassroots organizations and organizational leaders. Katherine Grainger’s episode on SideBar: Optimism in Action goes live Tuesday, April 21, 2026 on www.kazu.org/sidebar ---KAZU 90.3 radio and SideBarMedia are excited to collaborate to add SideBar: Optimism in Action podcast to KAZU’s digital programming on the station's website ( www.kazu.org/sidebar ). KAZU is the NPR affiliate station for Monterey, Salinas, and Santa Cruz. The SideBar: Optimism in Action podcast - sponsored by Monterey College of Law, a long-standing nonprofit sponsor of KAZU 90.3 radio - has become the first non-newscast, locally produced podcast featured on the KAZU website and mobile application.SideBar: Optimism in Action is hosted by former law dean Mitch Winick, produced by David Eakin, a local theater composer, media consultant, and podcast producer, and promoted by Dena Dowsett, social media specialist. “The podcast features nonprofit leaders, advocates, and community members who represent extraordinary work that is improving the humanitarian, public policy, and charitable needs of our local, national, and global communities. Our focus this season is on the amazing individuals who are pursuing positive change during challenging times,” explained Winick.New episodes of SideBar: Optimism in Action are published on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at www.kazu.org/sidebar . To learn more about the podcast, read our blog, and to preview and listen to more than 90 previous episodes, go to SideBarMedia at www.sidebarmedia.org . To learn more about Katherine Grainger, go to www.civitaspublicaffairs.com and for more information about Vanessa Priya Daniel, go to www.vanessapriyadaniel.com

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