Old Trapper Continues Conference Presence with 2026 Big 12 Baseball and Softball Tournaments

These events bring together passionate fans and top-tier competition, and we’re proud to enhance that experience with our fan-favorite activations and premium beef jerky” — Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer

FOREST GROVE, OR, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Trapper today announced its continued partnership with the Big 12 Conference, serving as the Official Beef Jerky sponsor of the 2026 Big 12 Baseball and Softball Tournaments. As part of its ongoing partnership with the conference, Old Trapper will bring its “Lucky Row” fan activations, in-venue branding, and premium beef jerky to the 2026 tournaments.

At the 2026 Big 12 Softball Tournament, Old Trapper will engage fans across all sessions on May 7 with post-game jerky distribution as attendees exit the venue. Throughout the tournament, Old Trapper will have in-venue presence with signage and its popular “Lucky Row” giveaways, where select fans receive complimentary jerky during gameplay.

Old Trapper’s activation continues at the Big 12 Baseball Tournament on May 21. Inside the ballpark, Old Trapper will deliver in-venue branding and “Lucky Row” promotions, enhancing the game-day atmosphere for fans throughout the tournament.

“As part of our strong and continued partnership with the Big 12, we’re excited to be part of the championship energy surrounding both baseball and softball,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer at Old Trapper. “These events bring together passionate fans and top-tier competition, and we’re proud to enhance that experience with our fan-favorite activations and premium beef jerky.”

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ABOUT OLD TRAPPER SMOKED PRODUCTS

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky and meat sticks from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. Old Trapper jerky is available in a variety of flavors including Old Fashioned, Peppered, Teriyaki, and Hot & Spicy. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.



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