New 2026 Elections Toolkit Released by Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read

Today, the Oregon Secretary of State Office released the official 2026 Elections Toolkit, a collection of civic education materials designed to provide important information for every eligible Oregon voter ahead of this year’s Primary and General elections.

“There are two important elections this year Oregon—that’s two opportunities for you to make your voice heard and help shape the future of your community and our state,” said Secretary of State Tobias Read.

“The resources in this toolkit will provide you with the key information you need to cast your ballot with confidence. So please, help us spread the word by sharing this information with your friends, family, colleagues, and neighbors.”

The 2026 Elections Toolkit features a series of handouts, social media graphics, newsletter copy, and videos on topics such as registering to vote in Oregon, filling out your ballot, and knowing your rights as an Oregon voter.

Included in these toolkits are the key dates for the May primary, which are:

April 28, 2026 – Last day to register to vote and receive a ballot for the May primary.

April 29, 2026 – First day ballots will be sent out to voters.

May 12, 2026 – Last recommended day to mail ballots. After this date, voters should use an official ballot drop box, take their ballots directly to their local elections officials, or go to a USPS location and get their ballots postmarked.

May 19, 2026 – Election Day. Ballots must be received by local elections officials or postmarked by 8:00 PM.

Voters, county election offices, community partners, and organizations involved in civic education and voter outreach are invited to use and distribute any of the materials included in the 2026 Elections Toolkit as a trusted, nonpartisan resource for election information.

Print materials are available in English, Spanish, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese. Videos are available in English and Spanish.

The 2026 Elections Toolkit is available here.