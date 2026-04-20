CEAg World Releases 2026 List of Top 25 Greenhouse Produce Growers in the U.S.

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Annual ranking highlights acreage leaders, crop diversity, and shifting dynamics across controlled environment agriculture

WILLOUGHBY, OH, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEAg World™, a Meister Media Worldwide brand serving the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry, today announced the release of its annual “Top 25 Greenhouse Produce Growers in the U.S.” ranking, a comprehensive look at the largest greenhouse produce operations in the country based on total greenhouse acreage.

The list provides an important snapshot of the U.S. greenhouse produce landscape at the top, including each operation’s footprint, primary crops, and key growing locations. Designed as a benchmarking tool for commercial growers and industry stakeholders, the ranking reflects both the scale and evolution of greenhouse production in the States.

In its latest edition, the data reveals continued consolidation among leading operators, as well as notable shifts in acreage, expansion strategies, and market focus.

“The Top 25 Greenhouse Produce Growers list provides an eye-opening, real-time indicator of how the U.S. greenhouse sector is evolving,” said Kristin D. Zeit, Content Lead for CEAg World. “From changes in acreage and crop mix to the emergence of new players and expansion strategies, this year’s list reflects an industry that is recalibrating around scale, efficiency and market alignment. For growers, it offers a clear view of where the bar is and where the opportunities are heading.”

The release of the Top 25 list precedes the upcoming CEAg World Industry Report: Greenhouse Produce, which will deliver exclusive analysis and context around the rankings as well as broader market trends.

The report will include:

• Deeper insight into the Top 25 data and what the nuances reveal about industry direction, consolidation and competitiveness.

• Additional rankings of the top greenhouse produce growers in Canada and Mexico.

• Exclusive interviews and insights from leading U.S. greenhouse operators featured on the list.

• A no-nonsense guide to tailoring your lighting system by crop, greenhouse size and other factors to maximize ROI.

Together, the Top 25 list and the Industry Report provide a broad overview of the North American greenhouse produce sector.

The 2026 Top 25 Greenhouse Produce Growers in the U.S. list is available now at CEAgWorld.com/top25.

Those interested in the CEAg World Industry Report: Greenhouse Produce may register at CEAgWorld.com/reports to be notified when the report is available for download.

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About Meister Media Worldwide

Meister Media Worldwide is a leading global agriculture media and events company, committed to cultivating a sustainable world through nearly 100 years of expertise. The company and its brands advance agricultural markets by providing print and digital media, events, data intelligence products, and custom business solutions. Meister Media Worldwide is based in Willoughby, OH, U.S., with locations in Beijing, China, and Mumbai, India. Learn more at meistermedia.com.

About CEAg World

CEAg World, a Meister Media Worldwide brand, serves as the hub for the global controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry, fostering connection, innovation and growth through diverse media platforms and in-person education and collaboration. Learn more at ceagworld.com.

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