HIKE HEALTH® Launches HIKE Basecamp™: Your Interoperability Department-as-a-Service

The launch of HIKE Basecamp is a interoperability department-as-a-service that combines managed operations and expert services to help healthcare organizations.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HIKE HEALTH® today announced the launch of HIKE Basecamp™, an interoperability department-as-a-service that combines managed operations and expert services to help healthcare organizations build reliable, scalable interoperability programs that go far beyond technology deployment. Designed for payers, providers, and HIEs. HIKE Basecamp™ delivers end-to-end ownership of an interoperability capability with measurable outcomes at a fixed monthly rate.

Many organizations still treat interoperability as a one-time IT project—stand up APIs, connect a FHIR server, and declare “done.” Sustained interoperability requires new operating models, cross-organizational workflows, and governance that can support everything from CMS compliance and prior authorization to care coordination, analytics, and digital health products.

HIKE Basecamp™ deploys a dedicated, vendor-agnostic interoperability team for each client, bringing leadership, solution architects, engineers, analysts, and FHIR/interface specialists together under a single, outcomes-focused model. This team owns day-to-day operations, change management, vendor management, and continuous improvement, so organizations can rely on interoperability as a durable business value instead of a technical project.

“For payers, CMS-0057-F is a clear example of how interoperability compliance is raising the bar, but the same underlying capabilities are now table stakes for providers, HIEs, and digital health companies as well,” said Rakesh Mathew, President at HIKE HEALTH®. “HIKE Basecamp™ is built to serve all of them, making interoperability dependable enough to run clinical workflows, value-based arrangements, and new products and not just to pass an audit.”

HIKE Basecamp™ supports payer compliance with regulations such as CMS-0057-F, CMS 9115 and CMS 0053 while ensuring those investments deliver the platform and operational support required for broader enterprise initiatives. Providers and HIEs benefit from the same service to standardize FHIR adoption, improve data quality, and accelerate connectivity across their networks.

The service is explicitly vendor-agnostic, allowing organizations to integrate preferred EHRs, FHIR servers, HIE platforms, and health IT solutions while still operating under a unified, best-practice interoperability model. Through partnerships with FHIR platform vendors such as Firely, Smile CDR, Rhapsody, Mirth, and others, HIKE Basecamp™ helps clients operationalize a FHIR-native foundation that can support regulatory APIs, clinical data exchange, and innovation use cases without constant rework.

By focusing on measurable outcomes—such as reduced prior authorization cycle times for payers, better data availability at the point of care for providers, higher network completeness for HIEs, and faster product delivery —HIKE Basecamp™ translates interoperability from a cost of compliance into a source of strategic advantage.

For more information about HIKE Basecamp™ or to explore how HIKE HEALTH® can accelerate your CMS-0057-F and broader interoperability strategy, visit https://hike.health or contact them at info@hike.health.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.