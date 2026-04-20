Crescent Sotheby’s International Realty Welcomes Mississippi Realtor® Dianne P. Brown to the Brokerage

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Brokerage Expands Its Presence Into Northern Mississippi--Natchez, MS

As we expand into northern Mississippi, her expertise enhances our service and connects local insight with the global strength of the Sotheby’s International Realty brand.” — Kyle Tallo

NATCHEZ , MS, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crescent Sotheby’s International Realty is excited to announce the addition of Dianne P Brown, a distinguished real estate professional with more than four decades of experience, as the brokerage continues its strategic expansion into northern Mississippi. Her arrival reflects both the company’s growth and the strength of the Sotheby’s International Realty brand as it deepens its footprint across the state.Dianne brings a remarkable record of service, leadership, and community involvement. Her career includes extensive experience in both residential and commercial real estate, along with leadership roles such as President of the Natchez Board of REALTORS, founding member and President of the Mississippi Commercial Association of REALTORS, and committee service with REALTORorganizations at the local and state levels. Known for her calm, informed approach and unwavering integrity, she has guided generations of clients through some of life’s most important decisions.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Dianne has been deeply involved in civic and charitable organizations, including Habitat for Humanity Natchez, the American Cancer Society, and Rotary International, where she is a retired Rotarian and Paul Harris Fellow. Her long-standing commitment to service and community makes her an invaluable addition to the Crescent Sotheby’s International Realty family.Dianne’s addition marks an important step in Crescent Sotheby’s International Realty’s continued growth, reinforcing the brokerage’s dedication to elevating the real estate experience for clients across Mississippi. Her leadership and deep community ties will help shape the brokerage’s impact in the region for years to come.

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