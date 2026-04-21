Metric5 Secures Prime Spot on Treasury’s $205M Enterprise Applications Technical Services (EATS) BPA

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metric5, a leader in delivering innovative digital modernization and technology solutions to the federal government, today announced its selection as a prime awardee for the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Enterprise Applications Technical Services (EATS) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA). The five-year, multiple-award BPA has a total ceiling value of $205 million and was awarded as a small business set-aside.

The EATS BPA is a critical enterprise-wide vehicle for Treasury, designed to provide leading-edge service delivery for mission-critical applications across the Department and its bureaus. By ensuring Treasury’s vital applications interface seamlessly with other systems both within the Department and across other federal agencies, Metric5’s work will help empower the Treasury to execute its core operational missions securely and efficiently.

Metric5 will support the Treasury’s Chief Information Officer (CIO) by managing, developing, and delivering a broad range of technical services across Treasury’s tech stacks. Services within the BPA include application development, data management, data analytics, cyber security, help desk support, and infrastructure operations & maintenance (O&M).

"We are gratified to continue our partnership with the Department of the Treasury through their significant modernization initiatives," said Abu Malik, President and CEO of Metric5. "The EATS BPA allows Treasury to leverage Metric5’s deep technical expertise and agile delivery models to ensure the Treasury's enterprise applications remain secure, efficient, and capable of meeting the evolving needs of the federal government.”

About Metric5

Metric5 is a customer-focused, employee-driven, small business that is passionate about leading collaborative digital transformation and modernization within the federal government. Its mission-focused technology and solutioning services advance customer success through premier Agile DevSecOps and cloud-centric approaches. As a small business, Metric5 delivers expertise, agility, and flexibility to every customer initiative. Services include Mission Software Services, Data Science & Advanced AI Solutions, Digital Enterprise Transformation, Human-Centered Design Services, and Enterprise Security. Learn more at www.metric5.com.

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