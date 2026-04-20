Kubb® Launches the Spectre: Watercooling and RTX™ in an 18 cm Form Factor

Kubb® Spectre in Bronze finish — workstation-level power in 180×180×180 mm, built for the most demanding professional environments. Kubb® Spectre Graphite — powering real-time 3D rendering and architectural visualization from a minimal desktop footprint. Kubb® Spectre Source — real-time data processing and multi-screen performance, wherever decisions are made at the highest level.

French manufacturer Kubb® redefines compact computing with the Spectre: a fully watercooled, RTX™-powered workstation in a 180×180×180 mm aluminum enclosure.

In 18 cm, we proved watercooling and Ryzen™ X3D could sustain workstation performance in silence. Not an evolution. A disruption.” — Jean-Christophe Agobert, CEO

TOULOUSE, FRANCE, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KUBBLAUNCHES SPECTRE, A COMPACT 18 CM WORKSTATION WITH NVIDIA RTX™, LOCAL AI AND INTEGRATED LIQUID COOLINGKubbannounces the availability of Kubb® Spectre , a compact workstation designed to integrate high-performance components within a reduced form factor. The system combines workstation-class architecture, integrated liquid cooling and the latest generation of processors and graphics technologies in a 180 × 180 × 180 mm enclosure.A COMPACT SYSTEM DESIGNED FOR PROFESSIONAL WORKLOADSKubbSpectre is configured with IntelCore™ 14th generation processors or AMD Ryzen™ X3D, combined with NVIDIA RTX™ graphics, including GeForce and RTX Pro configurations depending on the model.This hardware configuration is intended to support professional workloads such as 3D rendering, video production, simulation and data processing.LOCAL AI PROCESSING CAPABILITIESWith support for NVIDIA RTX™ acceleration, KubbSpectre enables local execution of AI-related workloads, including inference and GPU-accelerated applications.This approach may reduce latency and limit reliance on cloud-based processing in certain professional environments.INTEGRATED LIQUID COOLING SYSTEMKubbSpectre incorporates a custom liquid cooling system designed to operate within its compact dimensions.The thermal architecture is engineered to maintain stable operating conditions during sustained workloads while reducing noise levels compared to traditional air-cooled systems.FORM FACTOR AND INTEGRATIONWith dimensions of 18 × 18 × 18 cm, KubbSpectre is designed for environments where space optimization is required.It is positioned between compact desktop systems and traditional workstations, offering a balance between size and performance capabilities.DESIGN AND FINISHESKubbSpectre features an aluminum enclosure and is available in several finishes, including Graphite, Source, Bronze and 12 (Blue).The design is intended to integrate into a range of professional and creative environments.TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONSKubbSpectre includes:Processors: IntelCore™ i7-14700KF, AMD Ryzen™ 7 7800X3D, AMD Ryzen™ 9 9800X3DGraphics: NVIDIA RTX™ 5060 8 GB (MXM), with RTX™ 5080 and RTX™ Pro optionsMemory: 32 GB DDR5, expandable up to 128 GBStorage: 1 TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 SSD, optional second M.2 slotConnectivity: USB4 Type-C, USB 3.2, HDMI™, DisplayPort 1.4, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth5.2, dual 2.5 GbEOperating system: Windows 11 ProWarranty: 3 years (extendable)AVAILABILITYKubbSpectre is available now via Kubbpartners and on the official website:https:// kubb.eu ABOUT KUBBFounded in 2002 in Toulouse, France, Kubbembodies a singular vision of computing—where technology becomes an object of design, and performance is expressed through form.Unveiled in 2014, the Kubbcube introduced a new approach to computing: a compact, architectural system designed to integrate seamlessly into its environment.Over the years, Kubbhas received multiple international awards recognizing its excellence in design and innovation, reinforcing its position at the intersection of technology and aesthetics.Today, Kubbdevelops high-performance systems that combine proprietary engineering, minimalist design and carefully selected components from leading partners such as Inteland AMD.Kubbis more than a computer—it is a design-driven vision of technology where elegance, integration and performance become one.

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