Kubb® Launches the Spectre: Watercooling and RTX™ in an 18 cm Form Factor
Kubb® Spectre in Bronze finish — workstation-level power in 180×180×180 mm, built for the most demanding professional environments.
Kubb® Spectre Graphite — powering real-time 3D rendering and architectural visualization from a minimal desktop footprint.
French manufacturer Kubb® redefines compact computing with the Spectre: a fully watercooled, RTX™-powered workstation in a 180×180×180 mm aluminum enclosure.
Kubb® announces the availability of Kubb® Spectre, a compact workstation designed to integrate high-performance components within a reduced form factor. The system combines workstation-class architecture, integrated liquid cooling and the latest generation of processors and graphics technologies in a 180 × 180 × 180 mm enclosure.
A COMPACT SYSTEM DESIGNED FOR PROFESSIONAL WORKLOADS
Kubb® Spectre is configured with Intel® Core™ 14th generation processors or AMD Ryzen™ X3D, combined with NVIDIA RTX™ graphics, including GeForce and RTX Pro configurations depending on the model.
This hardware configuration is intended to support professional workloads such as 3D rendering, video production, simulation and data processing.
LOCAL AI PROCESSING CAPABILITIES
With support for NVIDIA RTX™ acceleration, Kubb® Spectre enables local execution of AI-related workloads, including inference and GPU-accelerated applications.
This approach may reduce latency and limit reliance on cloud-based processing in certain professional environments.
INTEGRATED LIQUID COOLING SYSTEM
Kubb® Spectre incorporates a custom liquid cooling system designed to operate within its compact dimensions.
The thermal architecture is engineered to maintain stable operating conditions during sustained workloads while reducing noise levels compared to traditional air-cooled systems.
FORM FACTOR AND INTEGRATION
With dimensions of 18 × 18 × 18 cm, Kubb® Spectre is designed for environments where space optimization is required.
It is positioned between compact desktop systems and traditional workstations, offering a balance between size and performance capabilities.
DESIGN AND FINISHES
Kubb® Spectre features an aluminum enclosure and is available in several finishes, including Graphite, Source, Bronze and 12 (Blue).
The design is intended to integrate into a range of professional and creative environments.
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Kubb® Spectre includes:
Processors: Intel® Core™ i7-14700KF, AMD Ryzen™ 7 7800X3D, AMD Ryzen™ 9 9800X3D
Graphics: NVIDIA RTX™ 5060 8 GB (MXM), with RTX™ 5080 and RTX™ Pro options
Memory: 32 GB DDR5, expandable up to 128 GB
Storage: 1 TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 SSD, optional second M.2 slot
Connectivity: USB4 Type-C, USB 3.2, HDMI™, DisplayPort 1.4, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth® 5.2, dual 2.5 GbE
Operating system: Windows 11 Pro
Warranty: 3 years (extendable)
AVAILABILITY
Kubb® Spectre is available now via Kubb® partners and on the official website:
https://kubb.eu
ABOUT KUBB®
Founded in 2002 in Toulouse, France, Kubb® embodies a singular vision of computing—where technology becomes an object of design, and performance is expressed through form.
Unveiled in 2014, the Kubb® cube introduced a new approach to computing: a compact, architectural system designed to integrate seamlessly into its environment.
Over the years, Kubb® has received multiple international awards recognizing its excellence in design and innovation, reinforcing its position at the intersection of technology and aesthetics.
Today, Kubb® develops high-performance systems that combine proprietary engineering, minimalist design and carefully selected components from leading partners such as Intel® and AMD.
Kubb® is more than a computer—it is a design-driven vision of technology where elegance, integration and performance become one.
JEAN-CHRISTOPHE AGOBERT
KUBB
+33 9 81 07 00 00
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.