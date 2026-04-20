Daitrix and ERateProfitWorks Deliver AI-Powered Transformation to the E-Rate Market, Driving Over $450M Client Funding

Strategic AI and machine learning partnership unlocks smarter lead generation, compliance automation, and funding optimization for E-Rate vendors nationwide

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daitrix, a leading provider of artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, today announced the successful delivery of AI-powered capabilities for ERateProfitWorks (EPW), the premier SaaS platform serving E-Rate service providers, Value-Added Resellers (VARs), manufacturers, and distributors. The collaboration has yielded measurable, game-changing results with manufacturer clients projected to generate over $690M in revenue for Funding Year 2026, and service provider clients selling over $250M in goods and services for Funding Year 2026.

The E-Rate program, administered by the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) on behalf of the FCC, is one of the largest federal education technology funding programs in the United States providing billions of dollars annually to schools, libraries, and healthcare institutions for broadband, networking, and communications infrastructure. Navigating the program’s complexity, compliance requirements, and multi-year funding cycles demands deep expertise and timely, data-driven decision-making.

EPW, backed by the deep E-Rate expertise of KB & Associates LLC, is now the industry leading AI-powered software platform purpose-built for E-Rate stakeholders. EPW helps VARs, manufacturers, distributors, and service providers streamline funding strategy, lead generation, compliance tracking, and lifecycle management turning the complexity of E-Rate into a competitive advantage.

EPW engaged Daitrix across multiple transformative requirements including:

* AI-Based Annual Hunting List with Spend Propensity Scoring: An AI engine ranks districts by spend propensity using historical data and funding signals. EPW users now focus only on the highest-value opportunities.

* AI-Powered 470 Qualification Application: An intelligent engine screens and scores Form 470 filings in seconds. Teams quickly identify and prioritize the most winnable bids.

Quantitative Impact

• $450M+ in E-Rate funding captured by EPW clients in funding year 2025 is already showing a 20% increase in funding year 2026.

• Higher close ratios for VARs driven by more focused, AI-informed sales and marketing strategies

• Faster revenue recognition for service providers through AI-assisted compliance tracking and lifecycle management

Leadership Voices

“Partnering with Daitrix was a pivotal moment for ERateProfitWorks. Their AI and machine learning capabilities transformed how our platform serves clients turning mountains of E-Rate program data into precise, actionable intelligence we like to serve up to our clients. As we look to the future, we will continue to invest in innovation and deliver measurable value to maintain our market leadership by delivering value to VARs.” - Jim Kerr, CEO, ERateProfitWorks / KB & Associates LLC

"ERateProfitWorks came to us with a clear vision to make the E-Rate program more accessible and profitable for every stakeholder. Their deep domain expertise and commitment to customers made this partnership powerful from day one. That clarity is exactly why customers choose Daitrix. We lead with a known business challenge that can be solved and objectively measured in a short, defined timeline. That disciplined, outcome-first approach is why clients continue to choose us.”

- Tom Bollinger, CEO, Daitrix

What Customers Are Saying

“I’m not sure how you’d do E-Rate without ERateProfitWorks as a tool.”

— Americas SLED Leader

“The ERateProfitWorks updates are all fantastic!! I would be so lost without your software. Sincerely appreciate your hard work.”

— Territory Account Manager

About Daitrix

Daitrix is a software solutions company solving high-value business problems through data and easy-to-deploy, pre-built AI, ML, NLP, LLM, and Computer Vision solutions that boost revenue, enhance efficiency, and minimize risk. Led by engineering leaders from Google, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, and others, Daitrix delivers bespoke, composable solutions that integrate seamlessly into a client’s existing technology stack.

About ERateProfitWorks

ERateProfitWorks (erateprofitworks.com) is the leading AI-powered SaaS platform for E-Rate program participants. Backed by KB & Associates LLC, EPW empowers VARs, manufacturers, distributors, and service providers with the tools, intelligence, and expert guidance needed to maximize E-Rate funding opportunities, ensure compliance, and grow their E-Rate business. EPW clients collectively represent hundreds of millions of dollars in annual E-Rate program activity.

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