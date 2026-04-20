Botco.ai to Participate in Arizona Technology Council’s 2026 Smart City + Digital Transformation Conference

Botco.ai is a leading Enterprise AI Agentic Platform Rebecca Clyde, Co-Founder and CEO of Botco.ai, speaking on Agentic AI and human-centered digital transformation at the Arizona Technology Council’s 2026 conference.

Botco.ai to showcase Agentic AI at Arizona Technology Council’s April 27 conference, highlighting human-centered digital transformation.

Digital transformation works when it starts with people. AI can make experiences more human-centered. I’m excited to share how organizations move to agent-driven experiences that serve communities.” — ,” said Rebecca Clyde, Co-Founder and CEO of Botco.ai

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Botco.ai today announced it will participate in the Arizona Technology Council’s 2026 Smart City + Digital Transformation Conference, taking place Monday, April 27, 2026, from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.Hosted by the Arizona Technology Council in partnership with the Arizona Commerce Authority, the conference brings together business leaders, technologists, policymakers and community stakeholders to explore the technologies shaping the future of Arizona’s cities and communities.Ms. Clyde will spotlight how powered customer engagement and emerging Agentic AI technologies support more human-centered digital transformation. Her decade-long experience in the AI space will serve to highlight practical applications of AI that improve access to information, streamline communication, and create more responsive, people-first digital experiences.“Digital transformation only works when it starts with people,” said Rebecca Clyde, Co-Founder and CEO of Botco.ai. “AI has the opportunity to make experiences more accessible, responsive, and human-centered, but only if it’s designed with intention. I’m excited to join this conversation and share how organizations can move beyond traditional chatbots to more intelligent, agent-driven experiences that truly serve their communities.”The conference will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions and networking opportunities focused on smart city infrastructure, IoT technologies, digital transformation, mobility, connectivity, sustainability, cybersecurity and other technologies reshaping Arizona communities.“Arizona is quickly emerging as a national leader in smart infrastructure, digital connectivity and community innovation,” said Steven G. Zylstra, president and CEO of the Arizona Technology Council and SciTech Institute. “This conference brings together the public- and private-sector leaders who are helping create more connected, efficient and resilient communities across our state.”During the event, Clyde will discuss how organizations can evolve from traditional chatbot technology to more advanced, agent-driven AI systems, with a focus on accessibility, responsiveness, and real-world usability. She will also explore how these approaches are helping public and private sector organizations better serve their communities through more intuitive and human-centered digital experiences.For more information or to register, visit the event page at About Botco.aiBotco.ai is the Enterprise AI Agent Platform purpose-built for organizations that need to engage customers through intelligent, reliable, and secure AI conversations. The platform enables enterprises to seamlessly create, securely deploy, and easily manage autonomous AI agents using a no-code development environment (IDE) and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) technology.Trusted by leading institutions such as UCLA (healthcare research), GPEC – Greater Phoenix Economic Council (city and economic development), and ALS Association (nonprofit services), Botco.ai empowers organizations to convert conversations into outcomes, reduce operational costs, and improve customer satisfaction.Recognized as “Most Outstanding Startup” by the Arizona Innovation Challenge and winner of the TiE50 and ACA Best SaaS Platform awards, Botco.ai is redefining how enterprises engage with their audiences through agentic AI. Visit www.botco.ai to learn more.About the Arizona Technology CouncilThe Arizona Technology Council is Arizona’s premier trade association for science and technology companies. Comprised of a diverse professional business community, Council members work towards furthering the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education, legislation and social action. The Council offers numerous events, educational forums and business conferences that bring together leaders, visionaries and community members to make an impact on the technology industry. These interactions contribute to the Council’s culture of growing member businesses and transforming technology in Arizona. To become a member or to learn more about the Arizona Technology Council, please visit www.aztechcouncil.org

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