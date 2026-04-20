04/20/2026

Attorney General Tong Announces Sephora to Adopt Safeguards Regarding Marketing of Anti-Aging Skincare Products to Kids Following Connecticut Investigation

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today announced that Sephora has adopted new safeguards regarding marketing of anti-aging skincare products to kids, resolving an investigation by the Connecticut Office of the Attorney General.

In November 2024, Attorney General Tong sent a letter to beauty retailer Sephora regarding the company’s marketing and promotion of anti-aging products to children. The letter noted that many of these anti-aging products contain active ingredients, including retinol and other acids, that are often unsuitable for—and potentially even harmful—to children’s skin. Despite this, social media is rife with influencer content targeting young users suggesting such products will help achieve youthful, glowing skin. Attorney General Tong later opened an investigation into the marketing of these products. Sephora cooperated with the investigation.

“Our kids—especially tween and teen girls—are inundated with influencer content pushing product after product loaded with messages about appearance, hygiene and selfcare. Not every product promoted online is safe or appropriate, and far too often, that information is not clear,” said Attorney General Tong. “Today’s settlement with Sephora includes strong, enforceable measures to ensure young customers are seeking accurate warnings and information about the safety and suitability of products for young skin.”

“We’re seeing more and more children using skincare products that were never designed for developing skin. The reality is that kids’ skin is more sensitive, and ingredients like retinol and strong acids can cause irritation and even long-term damage. We’re grateful to Attorney General Tong for his leadership on this issue and for being a strong champion for children,” said Dr. Andrew Carlson, Division Head, Primary Care, Connecticut Children’s. “This is why education matters. It is important to help families understand that when it comes to kids’ skincare, simpler is often safer. Efforts like this do that and give parents and young consumers the critical information they need to make healthy choices.”

Attorney General Tong announced today that Sephora has agreed to a series of enforceable terms to improve the warnings and disclaimers regarding these products including:

Requiring all brands that supply it with skincare products to provide Sephora with all warnings and disclaimers about the suitability of their products for children under the age of 13; Clearly and conspicuously disclose these warnings and disclaimers on all pages where such products are sold on its website; Require all employees who assist consumers to be trained to identify products that may not be suitable for children under 13 and provide appropriate information concerning the manufacturers’ warnings and disclaimers; and Maintain a resource that is clearly and conspicuously disclosed on its website that informs consumers of products that may not be suitable for children under 13.

Assistant Attorney General Tess Schneider, Legal Investigator Carly Smedberg and Michael Wertheimer, Chief of the Consumer Protection Section assisted the attorney general in this matter.

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Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov