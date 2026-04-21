Mettitech Group Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MTGH) Announces New Strategic Direction Focused on Real-World Asset Tokenization and Public Market Advancement

Mettitech Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTGH)

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mettitech Group Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MTGH) Announces New Strategic Direction Focused on Real-World Asset Tokenization and Public Market AdvancementHUNTINGTON BEACH, CA — Mettitech Group Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MTGH) today announced its new corporate strategy following a recent change of control and restructuring of the Company, formerly known as UAMM. New management has acquired a controlling interest and repositioned the Company as a forward-looking platform focused on real-world asset acquisition, tokenization, and technology-driven financial infrastructure.Mettitech’s core business plan centers on the tokenization of income-producing assets—particularly real estate. The Company believes that tokenization represents a significant evolution in capital markets, enabling traditionally illiquid assets to become more efficient, accessible, and globally tradable.The Company intends to build a diversified portfolio of real-world assets and operating businesses, selectively integrating revenue-generating enterprises that align with its long-term vision. These assets may include real estate, financial technology platforms, and other cash-flowing businesses that can benefit from digital infrastructure and advanced technology integration.Mettitech’s strategy is supported by a broader ecosystem of affiliated operations and international experience in digital assets and fintech. We believe our larger enterprise has satisfactory assets and revenue to integrate into the public company structure, with the goal of building a strong balance sheet and sustainable revenue base over time.“Our vision is to transform Mettitech into a modern, asset-backed NASDAQ company that leads the world in RWA tokenization," Dr.Kenneth Ly , Mettitech Group holding Vice-Chairman. “We are focused on executing a disciplined plan that brings real assets, real revenue, and real structure into the Company.”As part of this transformation, Mettitech is committed to improving its position within the public markets. The Company intends to advance through the OTC tiers by enhancing transparency, financial reporting, and operational scale, with a long-term objective of achieving a national exchange listing, including a potential path to NASDAQ.Management believes that by combining asset acquisition, tokenization infrastructure, and public market execution, Mettitech can create a differentiated platform capable of generating both recurring revenue and long-term shareholder value.The Company will continue to provide updates as it progresses through key milestones, including asset integration, platform development, and market positioning initiatives.About Mettitech Group Holdings, Inc.Mettitech Group Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MTGH) is a publicly traded diversified holding companies focused on modernizing traditional industries through technology, with an emphasis on real-world asset acquisition, tokenization, and digital financial infrastructure. The Company’s strategy includes building a portfolio of income-producing assets and enabling liquidity through blockchain-based systems and scalable investment platforms.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

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