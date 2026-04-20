Ambassador Narek Mkrtchyan on RegulatingAI Podcast with Sanjay Puri: Why AI Is the New Printing Press for Society

RegulatingAI Podcast Armenia's Ambassador Narek Mkrtchyan in the US with Sanjay Puri, President of RegulatingAI

On the RegulatingAI Podcast, Armenia’s Ambassador in the US, Narek Mkrtchyan says AI is like printing press, powerful & full of opportunity, if guided properly

People are now discovering a new world through AI tools and skills.” — Ambassador Narek Mkrtchyan

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the RegulatingAI Podcast with Sanjay Puri , the Ambassador of Armenia to the United States, Narek Mkrtchyan shared a powerful perspective on artificial intelligence. He compared AI to one of the most important inventions in history—the printing press. The conversation offered a clear message, AI is not just technology. It is a force that can reshape society.During the RegulatingAI Podcast with Sanjay Puri, the Ambassador Mkrtchyan explained that AI reminds him of the printing press created by Gutenberg. He said the printing press helped people share knowledge. That knowledge led to discovery, new ideas, and major changes in society. In the same way, AI is helping people explore a “new world.” However, Mr. Mkrtchyan pointed out one key difference. AI is moving much faster than past technologies. Change now happens every week, sometimes every day.Mr. Mkrtchyan stressed an important idea. Every new technology creates both challenges and opportunities. He said societies succeed when they treat technology as an opportunity. They must create new rules, systems, and standards to use it properly. If leaders respond well, the future can be bright. But if they fail, the risks increase. This is why AI governance matters today. Countries must act quickly but carefully. Ambassador Mkrtchyan also spoke about Armenia’s journey. He described Armenia as a country with deep history and a strong focus on the future. Armenia is building itself as a regional tech and AI hub. The country invests heavily in education, especially in technology skills. Programs like Tumo Centers and Armat Labs teach young students' robotics, coding, and digital tools. These programs are free and widely available. Because of this focus, Armenia is becoming an “AI-native country,” where even school students learn to use AI tools early.Sanjay Puri highlighted a key takeaway during the RegulatingAI Podcast, education drives AI adoption. The Ambassador agreed. He said Armenia’s strength comes from its human capital. The country has a strong talent base, both locally and in its global diaspora. He also noted that global companies like Synopsys and Nvidia have invested in Armenia. They not only use local talent but also help build the ecosystem. This shows how a small country can become a strong partner for global tech companies. The discussion on the RegulatingAI Podcast also covered AI rules and standards. Mr. Narek Mkrtchyan said no single country can solve this alone. Governments, international organizations, and tech companies must work together. He explained that rules from the U.S., EU, and global bodies like the UN and OECD must come together. At the same time, tech companies already shape how people use AI through their products. This creates a fragmented system. To fix this, the world needs better coordination.When Sanjay Puri asked about responsible AI, Ambassador Mkrtchyan gave a simple answer. He said responsible AI means keeping people at the center. Technology should serve people, not harm them. He also stressed the need to protect children. Governments must create safe digital environments because technology is now part of daily life. The RegulatingAI Podcast with Sanjay Puri delivered a clear message through this conversation. AI is powerful, fast, and full of potential. But its future depends on how we respond today. If societies build the right rules, invest in education, and work together, AI can create a better world. If not, the risks could grow just as quickly as the technology itself.

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