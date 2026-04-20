California Special Education Teacher Drives Measurable Student Growth Through Inclusive Instruction

Marie Joy Maestro, Special Education (RSP) Teacher in Daly City, California, specializing in inclusive and data-driven instruction.

Marie Joy Maestro’s data-driven approach in special education supports academic progress and builds confidence among diverse learners.

My goal is to ensure that every student, regardless of ability, has access to meaningful learning experiences and the opportunity to build confidence and succeed in an inclusive environment.” — Marie Joy Maestro

DALY CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marie Joy Maestro, a Special Education (Resource Specialist Program) teacher based in Daly City, California, is contributing to student achievement through targeted, data-driven instructional practices that support learners with diverse educational needs.With over 12 years of experience across the United States and the Philippines, Maestro has developed a structured approach to supporting students with Individualized Education Programs (IEPs), focusing on measurable academic growth, behavioral support, and increased student engagement within the general education setting.Working within an inclusive elementary school environment, Maestro provides both push-in and pull-out Specialized Academic Instruction, allowing students to access grade-level curriculum while receiving individualized support. Her work emphasizes skill development in reading comprehension, writing, and executive functioning—areas that are critical to long-term academic success.Through ongoing progress monitoring and collaboration with multidisciplinary teams, Maestro helps ensure that instructional decisions are guided by data and aligned with each student’s educational goals. Her ability to adapt instruction based on student performance has contributed to improved participation, task completion, and confidence among learners.In recognition of her contributions to inclusive education , Maestro has received honors including the Outstanding Middle School Inclusive Educator Award and the Technology Integration in Special Education Award, highlighting her commitment to innovation and effective instructional practices.Maestro’s work reflects a broader dedication to advancing equitable education and supporting students with disabilities in achieving meaningful academic and social outcomes. By combining evidence-based strategies with individualized instruction, she continues to support student success within inclusive classroom settings.Looking ahead, Maestro remains committed to strengthening inclusive education practices and contributing to ongoing efforts that promote access, equity, and achievement for all learners.About Marie Joy MaestroMarie Joy Maestro is a Special Education (RSP) teacher based in Daly City, California. She has over 12 years of experience supporting students with diverse learning needs and focuses on inclusive education, data-driven instruction, and improving access to the general education curriculum.

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