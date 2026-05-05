Illuno Urges Businesses to Prepare Proactively Ahead of the 2026 World Cup

As the 2026 World Cup approaches, Illuno is urging businesses across host cities to take a proactive approach to security planning in anticipation of increased demand and strained public safety resources.

Law enforcement will be stretched across venues, transportation, and crowd management. That leaves a critical gap for businesses...” — Augustus Hellwich, Founder and President of Illuno

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the 2026 World Cup set to kick off in just over two months, Illuno is urging businesses across host cities to take a proactive approach to security planning ahead of one of the largest global events in modern history.The tournament is expected to draw millions of international and domestic visitors across 11 U.S. host cities, placing unprecedented demand on local infrastructure, law enforcement, and public safety resources.“Events of this scale don’t just increase foot traffic, they fundamentally change the operating environment for businesses,” said Augustus Hellwich, President and Founder of Illuno. “Law enforcement will be stretched across venues, transportation, and crowd management. That leaves a critical gap for businesses that cannot afford to wait until something happens to act.”Historically, security during large-scale global events has relied heavily on reactive systems, with businesses depending on emergency response after incidents occur. However, as demand intensifies, response times and availability can become unpredictable.Illuno was built to address this gap by providing businesses with direct access to a nationwide network of vetted, off-duty and retired law enforcement officers, allowing for proactive, on-demand coverage before issues arise.Unlike traditional security models, Illuno emphasizes deterrence over reaction, placing trained officers on-site to reduce risk, maintain order, and prevent escalation.“By the time a 911 call is made, the situation is already unfolding,” Hellwich added. “The goal is to ensure it never gets to that point.”Illuno’s platform also incorporates multi-layer identity verification through ID.me, ensuring that every officer, business, and user is authenticated to the highest standard before accessing the network.As host cities prepare for the influx of visitors, Illuno is encouraging businesses to secure coverage early to avoid last-minute shortages and ensure continuity during peak demand.“Preparation is not optional during an event like this,” said Hellwich. “It is the difference between reacting to a problem and preventing one entirely.”Businesses can learn more and register at Illuno.com.

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