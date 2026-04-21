How to Build a Waterwise, Sustainable Yard: 5 Expert-Backed Swaps for Earth Day

This front yard makeover replaces traditional turf with a colorful, waterwise garden—illustrating how reducing lawn space can conserve water, support pollinators, and create a more sustainable landscape. In Spanish Fork, Utah, a traditional roadside “hellstrip” is reimagined as a colorful waterwise garden—demonstrating how Western landscapes can conserve water while supporting pollinators and local ecosystems. A hummingbird feeds on Agastache (hummingbird mint), a group of native plants adapted to different regions across the U.S. From dry Western climates to more humid areas, these regionally suited species provide reliable nectar for pollinators. A before-and-after transformation replaces bare soil and traditional lawn with a waterwise landscape featuring groundcovers between stepping stones—offering a low-water, no-mow alternative that supports a more sustainable garden. In her New Mexico garden, horticulturist Lauren Carvalho shows how small, hands-on actions—like planting waterwise and pollinator-friendly species—can help create a more sustainable landscape.

High Country Gardens encourages homeowners to rethink lawns, embrace waterwise plants, and take meaningful steps toward sustainable landscapes this Earth Month

Every plant you choose is a vote for the kind of world you want to grow. That’s the magic of gardening—it’s deeply personal, but it also connects us to something much bigger.” — Tabar Gifford, Partnership Cultivator with High Country Gardens

CLINTON, UT, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Earth Day and Earth Month often spark conversations about sustainability—but for many homeowners, the question remains: “what can I actually do in my own backyard?”According to High Country Gardens, the answer doesn’t require a complete overhaul. Instead, small, intentional changes—especially those that reduce water use and support pollinators—can add up to meaningful impact over time.“Earth Day is an invitation, not a finish line,” says Tabar Gifford, Plant Geek, Master Gardener, and Partnership Cultivator with High Country Gardens. “You don’t have to transform your entire garden overnight. Even the smallest shifts—choosing a drought-tolerant plant, replacing a patch of lawn, planting something for pollinators—can ripple outward in powerful ways.”FROM EARTH DAY TO EVERYDAY: WHY SMALL CHANGES MATTERWhile sustainability messaging often peaks in April, the real impact comes from long-term behavior. Gardeners across the U.S.—especially in the water-conscious western states—are increasingly looking for ways to reduce inputs, conserve water, and create landscapes that work with nature instead of against it.One growing movement gaining traction is Reduce Your Lawn Day, which encourages homeowners to rethink traditional turf and commit to lowering water use through simple lawn-reduction strategies.“Lawns have their place, but they’ve also become the default,” Gifford adds. “When we start to question that default—even just a little—we open the door to landscapes that are more resilient, more biodiverse, and honestly, more interesting.”WHY SUSTAINABLE GARDENING STARTS WITH WATERWISE CHOICESTraditional lawns and high-maintenance gardens often require significant irrigation, fertilizers, and ongoing upkeep. In contrast, waterwise gardening focuses on plants adapted to local climates —helping homeowners reduce water use while supporting pollinators and wildlife.For those just getting started, High Country Gardens recommends beginning with plant selection and regional adaptability, including drought-resistant lawn alternatives and more sustainable options.“Sustainability isn’t about doing less gardening—it’s about gardening smarter,” says Gifford. “When you choose plants that want to live where you live, everything becomes easier and more harmonious.”5 EXPERT-BACKED SWAPS FOR A MORE SUSTAINABLE YARDFor Earth Month, High Country Gardens recommends starting with these simple, high-impact swaps:1. SWAP THIRSTY LAWNS FOR WATERWISE GROUNDCOVERS OR NATIVE GRASSESReducing even a portion of turf can significantly cut water use—especially when replacing it with waterwise groundcovers, native grasses, or sustainable lawn alternatives that create more diverse, functional plantings.2. REPLACE HIGH-INPUT PLANTS WITH DROUGHT-TOLERANT PERENNIALSWaterwise plants thrive with less irrigation and maintenance, making them ideal for sustainable landscapes.3. CHOOSE PLANTS THAT SUPPORT POLLINATORS AND WILDLIFEPollinator-friendly gardens provide essential habitat for bees, butterflies, and other beneficial species.4. REDUCE CHEMICAL INPUTS WITH REGIONALLY ADAPTED PLANTSPlants suited to their environment are naturally more resilient, reducing the need for fertilizers and pesticides.5. DESIGN FOR LONG-TERM RESILIENCE, NOT JUST SEASONAL COLORSustainable gardens are built to thrive over time—not just for a single season.“Every plant you choose is a vote for the kind of world you want to grow,” Gifford says. “That’s the magic of gardening—it’s deeply personal, but it also connects us to something much bigger.”XERISCAPING ISN’T “ZEROSCAPING”: RETHINKING WHAT SUSTAINABLE YARDS LOOK LIKEOne of the most persistent myths in sustainable landscaping is that xeriscaping results in dry, minimalist spaces. In reality, waterwise gardens can be lush, colorful, and full of life—featuring flowering perennials, layered textures, and vibrant seasonal interest.“There’s this idea that sustainability means sacrifice,” says Gifford. “But when you step into a well-designed waterwise garden, it feels abundant. It’s buzzing with life, it’s dynamic, and it tells a story about place.”WHAT “PLANTS WITH A PURPOSE” MEANS IN SUSTAINABLE GARDENINGAt the heart of sustainable gardening is intentional plant selection. High Country Gardens emphasizes “plants with a purpose”—varieties chosen not just for beauty, but for their ecological role, adaptability, and long-term performance. These plants help reduce water use, support pollinators, and create more resilient landscapes aligned with regional conditions.HOW WESTERN GARDENERS ARE LEADING A MORE SUSTAINABLE FUTUREGardeners in the western U.S. are uniquely positioned to lead the shift toward climate-adapted landscaping. By embracing waterwise plants, reducing lawn space, and supporting biodiversity, they are helping redefine what sustainable gardening looks like—starting with small steps that add up over time.“Think of your garden as a living ecosystem, not just a collection of plants,” Gifford says. “When you nurture that system—even in small ways—you’re participating in something regenerative. That’s what Earth Day is really about.”Join the Reduce Your Lawn Day Movement: https://www.reduceyourlawnday.com Learn how to choose waterwise plants: https://www.highcountrygardens.com/blogs/waterwise/how-to-choose-waterwise-plants Learn more about sustainable gardening principles: https://www.highcountrygardens.com/blogs/waterwise/plants-with-a-purpose-our-pillars-of-sustainable-gardening Sustainable Backyards Learning Center: https://www.highcountrygardens.com/blogs/sustainable-backyards ABOUT HIGH COUNTRY GARDENSHigh Country Gardens believes Sustainability Begins In Your Backyard. As the leading online provider of waterwise plants and sustainable landscaping solutions, they have been helping communities create beautiful and sustainable outdoor spaces since 1993. Learn more about waterwise lawn alternatives and sustainable landscaping approaches at: https://www.highcountrygardens.com

Sustainable gardens start with simple choices. See how waterwise plants create vibrant, pollinator-friendly landscapes that work with nature.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.