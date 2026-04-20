Quantumtronix Inc. Announces U.S. Provisional Patent Filings and Commercial Launch of 'bestn' Consumer Wellness Platform

Philip Yu, Founder and CEO of Quantumtronix Inc. (Northern Science Lab) bestn Digital Resonance Device: How It Works Quantumtronix Inc. — Digital Resonance Device Patent Drawings (U.S. Provisional Patent No. 63/952,660)

Markham-based biotech company begins commercial distribution of its two-part piezoelectric wearable and formulation system across North America and Asia

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quantumtronix Inc., a wellness technology and hardware engineering company based in Markham, Ontario, today announced the filing of two U.S. provisional patent applications and the commencement of commercial distribution for its “bestn” consumer wellness platform in Canada, South Korea, and China.The bestn platform is an innovative consumer wellness system centered around a proprietary piezoelectric wearable device. This device harvests kinetic energy from everyday movement to generate low-frequency signals. Operating without an external power source, this passive device is designed for continuous daily wear and is protected under U.S. Provisional Patent Application No. 63/952,660.In addition to its energy-harvesting capabilities, the platform incorporates advanced technology covered under U.S. Provisional Patent Application No. 64/043,250, which focuses on optimizing the system’s overall wellness engineering environment. Together, these innovations represent a systems-level approach to modern wellness management.Following the completion of its initial production run, Quantumtronix has initiated a second production phase and is evaluating further international distribution. The company positions itself at the intersection of wearable energy-harvesting technology and advanced wellness engineering.Market Expansion and Industry OutlookAccording to recent industry analyses from research firms such as Grand View Research and Fortune Business Insights, the global wearable technology market was valued at approximately USD 87–93 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12–16% through the early 2030s. The Asia-Pacific region, including South Korea and China, is among the fastest-growing markets due to rising health awareness and adoption of digital wellness technologies.¹The bioelectronics sector reflects similar momentum. The global bioelectronics market is valued at approximately USD 12.5 billion in 2026 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 12% through 2033.² The global wearable consumer wellness device market is projected to grow from USD 67.45 billion in 2026 to USD 523.58 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 25.57%.³Philip Yu, Founder and CEO of Quantumtronix, stated:“Quantumtronix is focused on creating practical solutions that fit seamlessly into modern lifestyles. By harnessing the power of wearable energy-harvesting technology and our patented engineering processes, the bestn platform represents our comprehensive approach to supporting daily consumer wellness.”The bestn platform is positioned as a consumer wellness product. It is not a medical device and has not been reviewed or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or equivalent regulatory bodies. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.About Quantumtronix Inc.Quantumtronix Inc. (Northern Science Lab) is a wellness technology company based in Markham, Ontario, Canada. The company develops integrated consumer wellness platforms through the combined application of wearable energy-harvesting technology and advanced engineering systems.Media ContactPhilip Yu, Founder and CEO — Quantumtronix Inc.Phone: +1 365-391-0099Email: LAB(at)NORTHERNSCI(dot)COMSources¹ Grand View Research / Fortune Business Insights, Wearable Technology Market Report, 2025–2026.² Verified Market Research, “Bioelectronics Market,” 2026.³ Precedence Research, “Wearable Medical Devices Market,” February 2026.Legal DisclaimerThis product references U.S. Provisional Patent Applications No. 63/952,660 and No. 64/043,250. The bestn platform is a consumer wellness product and is not a medical device. It has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition.

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