Global #1 Bestseller in 6 Countries — new EFT Tapping Book Shares Real-Life Stories of Hope and Inspiration

Tap into Your Best Life: bestselling book for EFT Tapping Inspiration

"Tap into Your Best Life," launches with high acclaim, many comparing it to Chicken Soup for the Soul (but for mind-body healing).

Tapping is no longer an alternative health curiosity — it is a clinically validated tool for healing the mind and body...the 'fourth wave of therapy,' overtaking talk therapy.” — Dr. Peta Stapleton, Professor Bond University.

NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when the world is actively searching for more effective ways to manage stress, anxiety, and emotional overwhelm, a new book is gaining global traction — already being compared to “Chicken Soup for the Soul,” but for a new era of mind-body healing.Tap Into Your Best Life, EFT Tapping Stories of Real-Life Transformation and Healing quickly achieved #1 Amazon Bestseller in six countries when it launched April 17 to global acclaim.In the Preface, Professor Dr. Peta Stapleton, Bond University, Australia — one of the world's leading clinical researchers into the science of EFT Tapping says: "EFT Tapping is no longer an alternative health curiosity — it is a clinically validated tool for healing the mind and body...the 'fourth wave of therapy,' overtaking talk therapy in effectiveness and speed."Her research has found Tapping:• Measurably reduces cortisol — the body's primary stress hormone — within just 45 minutes of tapping• Significantly reduces food cravings and the psychological drivers of emotional eating• Provides measurable relief from chronic pain• Effectively treats a wide range of conditions including anxiety, PTSD, phobias, and depressionThis bestselling book, Tap into Your Best Life, highlights similar remarkable healing transformations from 30 contributing Tapping experts who share personal stories about how tapping revolutionized their lives and that of their clients...taking many from: stress to calm; heartbreak and abuse to hope; trauma to freedom; chronic pain to vibrant well-being.By combining gentle fingertip tapping on acupressure points with focused awareness, these authors demonstrate how EFT Tapping and allied protocols like Matrix Reimprinting and Quantum Past Life EFT, help to regulate the nervous system and calm the brain’s stress response while also changing beliefs and empowering them to feel better, faster.The work is done either with an experienced EFT Practitioner or as self-work. Thousands of viewers who follow one of YouTube’s most prolific and best-loved Tapping experts Brad Yates (who features in the book) say that as he promises, tapping along with his daily videos helps them “Feel Better, Do Better, Live Better,”The book is published by Best Life Publishing and curated by former journalist, veteran author, podcaster and AI Book expert Caryl Westmore (Isle of Wight, UK / Cape Town, South Africa).Westmore points to a selection of chapters that cover a topic very relevant in today’s world … women saying ENOUGH to suffering abuse in relationships and gaining the courage to speak up and stand up for themselves.An example is the chapter “From Victim to Empowered,” by Shamim Rehman in the UK. Her story begins: “The night I decided to heal myself (following a workshop she attended on EFT Tapping) was the night I stopped being a victim. The woman who had once bowed her head to survive was learning to lift it to heal…in our Muslim community, a woman’s silence is mistaken for strength and endurance of physical and emotional abuse the sacrifice she suffers to keep the peace.”Today she is a highly regarded EFT Practitioner helping others in her community to break free and become empowered, just as she did.In another chapter, “Tapping for my Dying Son,” Mei Sein Foo relates that despite having no formal training in EFT she was led to use it along with love and prayer at the hospital bedside of her 12-year-old son who contracted Denegue Fever on a visit to Malaysia. Despite the doctors advising his condition was critical, her son recovered. She writes: “Since then EFT has become one of my go-to tools, not only for physical recovery but also for emotional calm and resilence.”A Global Movement, Not Just a BookTap into Your Best Life is more than a bestselling title — it is the launch vehicle for a global movement, aligned with Global Tapping Story Day (April 17) offering a simple, practical, validated tool to a world suffering with anxiety and overload.

Best Life Publishing's Caryl Westmore: The Power of Storytelling

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