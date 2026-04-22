Private Communities Registry Releases 2026 Survey of Homebuyers and Renters Researching Lifestyle Communities

PCR's 2026 Homebuyers and Renters Researching Lifestyle Communities Report

New data reveals a more intentional, research-driven buyer as demand remains strong for lifestyle-focused living

For anyone involved in planning, developing, or marketing a lifestyle community, these insights are essential for staying aligned with where the market is headed.” — Ben Keal, Director of Sales and Operations, PCR

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Private Communities Registry (PCR), the leading online resource for homebuyers exploring amenity-rich, master-planned lifestyle communities, has released its 2026 Survey of Homebuyers and Renters Researching Lifestyle Communities. The free annual report provides in-depth insight into the motivations, preferences, and behaviors of today’s lifestyle-focused buyers—offering valuable market intelligence for builders, developers, real estate companies, and community marketers.Based on responses from nearly 1,000 users of PrivateCommunities.com , the 2026 report highlights a notable shift in buyer behavior. While demand for lifestyle communities remains strong, today’s buyers are approaching the market with greater caution—taking more time to research, evaluate, and plan their next move.“Over the past several years, we’ve seen the lifestyle buyer evolve from highly motivated and fast-moving to far more intentional and selective,” said Ben Keal, Director of Sales and Operations at PCR. “The demand is still there—and in many ways stronger than ever—but buyers are taking a more measured approach. They’re doing their homework, weighing their options, and prioritizing long-term value.”Key Takeaways from the 2026 Report:• Uncertainty reaches a 5-year high—but demand remains strong.While 55% of respondents plan to buy, nearly 38% are undecided—the highest level recorded in the survey’s history, reflecting a more cautious and research-driven buyer.• Affluent, cash-ready buyers continue to dominate.62% of respondents plan to pay cash for their next home, reinforcing a multi-year trend of financially strong buyers less impacted by interest rate fluctuations.• Lifestyle continues to drive relocation decisions.62% of buyers plan to move to a new state, primarily motivated by retirement (48%) and warmer climates (46%).• Active adult communities remain the top choice.45% of respondents prefer 55+ communities, drawn by lifestyle amenities (84%) and low-maintenance living (61%).• Wellness and convenience are now expected—not optional.Over 70% of buyers prioritize amenities such as walking trails, pools, and fitness centers, signaling a shift toward these features as baseline expectations.• AI begins to shape the home search process.21% of buyers report using AI tools to assist in their search, with an additional 39% planning to. However, an overwhelming 90% of those seeing AI results still click through to websites.Despite the rise of new technologies, the report confirms that traditional digital channels remain essential. More than 90% of respondents begin their search online, and the vast majority continue to rely on websites and email communications when evaluating communities.“AI is clearly entering the conversation, but it’s not replacing the fundamentals,” Keal added. “Buyers still want trusted sources, detailed information, and direct engagement. What’s changing is how they discover and process that information along the way.”Since its founding in 1996, PCR has attracted a highly targeted audience of consumers seeking not just a home, but a specific lifestyle. With 30 years of authority, experience, and a user base of motivated buyers, PCR continues to provide unmatched insight into the evolving lifestyle community market.“This report isn’t just about what buyers want today—it’s about how their mindset is changing over time,” said Keal. “For anyone involved in planning, developing, or marketing a lifestyle community, these insights are essential for staying aligned with where the market is headed.”For full details and additional insights, download the 2026 report here. About Private Communities Registry, LLC (PCR)Founded in 1996, Private Communities Registry (PCR) is the trusted online resource for real estate shoppers interested in amenity-rich, master-planned lifestyle communities. Each year, hundreds of thousands of users visit PrivateCommunities.com to explore gated, golf, active adult, and 55+ communities across the United States. PCR connects motivated buyers with leading developers, builders, and real estate companies—delivering high-quality leads and targeted marketing solutions. Learn more at mediakit.privatecommunities.com

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