ChoZen Center for Regenerative Living Announces Roots of Regeneration, Headlined by Leah Song of Rising Appalachia

The natural landscape at ChoZen Center for Regenerative Living in Sebastian, Florida, set within one of North America’s most biodiverse lagoon ecosystems

A three-day regenerative living festival in Sebastian, Florida featuring music, eco-tours, wellness programming and community impact initiatives

We have been able to educate and serve thousands of people about conservation, regenerative agriculture, community resilience, and wellbeing.” — Tony Cho, Co-Founder and President

SEBASTIAN, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChoZen Center for Regenerative Living will host the return of its annual Roots of Regeneration weekend from May 15–17, 2026, a three-day immersive gathering dedicated to community, culture, environmental stewardship, and regenerative living . Set along Florida’s ecologically rich Treasure Coast in Sebastian, the event brings together a growing network of changemakers, creatives, and environmental leaders for a shared experience rooted in connection to people, place, and purpose.A highlight of this year’s program is a headlining performance by Leah Song of Rising Appalachia, whose work bridges music, activism, and cultural preservation. Known for weaving together soulful melodies with messages of environmental and social awareness, Song’s live performance will anchor the weekend’s Saturday evening gala—an intimate, open-air gathering designed to inspire connection, reflection, and collective action.Now in its second year, Roots of Regeneration has become a signature expression of ChoZen’s mission as a nonprofit organization committed to restoring balance between people and the natural world. The weekend unfolds across the organization’s property, where guests are invited into a thoughtfully curated experience that includes earth-to-table dining, guided eco-tours, wellness programming, and moments of ceremony that honor both land and lineage. Each element is designed not only to nourish the individual, but to deepen awareness of the interconnected systems that sustain communities and ecosystems alike.Proceeds from the event directly support ChoZen’s ongoing environmental and educational programs, with measurable impact across conservation, education, and community initiatives, including engaging more than 7,000 individuals in ecosystem education, diverting over 2,000 pounds of food waste into regenerative soil systems, and reinvesting more than $300,000 into local artisans and small businesses ( https://chozencrl.org/ ). Roots of Regeneration serves as both a fundraiser and a platform—an opportunity to gather, reflect, and actively contribute to a more sustainable and resilient future.We've been able to welcome more than 8,000 guests and produce 15 free artisan markets, generating incredible economic impact to local small business, artisans and musicians and have been able to educate and serve thousands of people about conservation, regenerative agriculture and living and community resilience and wellbeing,” said Tony Cho, Co-Founder and President of the Board at ChoZen Center for Regenerative Living.Guests may attend the full weekend experience or join for individual events, including the Saturday evening gala featuring Leah Song. Gala tickets are currently available at an early rate of $333 through April, with pricing increasing to $444 beginning May 1. Additional details, including tickets and accommodations, are available at https://chozencrl.org/roots-of-regeneration/ ChoZen Center for Regenerative LivingImmersive Experiences in Regenerative LivingChoZen Center for Regenerative Living (CCRL) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and bioregional hub dedicated to advancing regenerative practices that protect biodiversity, strengthen community resilience, and empower people to live in balance with nature. Through immersive education, hands-on programming, and nature-based experiences, CCRL convenes a global network of changemakers, educators, artists, and community stewards working toward a more just, resilient, and regenerative future.MEDIA KIT: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1d-GFfsfAUjeVODMlfwYtgVQblK_ftAqD?usp=drive_link

Explore the Grounds at ChoZen Farm & Regenerate the Spirit with ChoZen Center of Regenerative Living in Sebastian, Florida

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