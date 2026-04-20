PIXELLOT AND HELIOS EMPOWER ATHLETES TO ACHIEVE MORE WITH BREAKTHROUGH HOCKEY INTEGRATION FOR AUTOMATED SHIFT VIDEO

Pixellot integration with HELIOS wearable Pixellot logo

The addition of Pixellot technology to HELIO’s AI wearable turns data into elevated athletic performance and emotional reward through enhanced skill development

At Pixellot, we are using technology to create sports content that celebrates individual achievement” — Colby Adamson

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pixellot , the global leader in using video content to expand sports access and engagement at all levels, today announced a groundbreaking integration with HELIOS , the AI wearable and app innovator who is redefining the hockey experience.The partnership introduces the first fully automated, athlete-specific shift video solution outside of the professional level, which makes possible the near-instantaneous incorporation of game footage into the HELOIS wearable and app.With this launch, Pixellot - whose mission is to put the athlete at the center of the sports experience – empowers hockey players with insight and data at key moments of every game. This extends Pixellot’s ability to deliver end-to-end solutions, which includes highly-engaging clips and highlightsWith no steps, this new era of “hockey intelligence” will transform gameplay in real time. What once required manual tagging or costly coordination is now a single automated pipeline, reducing friction and dramatically accelerating delivery.The result: the fastest feedback loop in the fastest-moving sport through the technological handshake between Pixellot’s AI-powered capture, production, and streaming platform and HELIOS’ Automatic Shift Detection engine.“At Pixellot, we are using technology to create sports content that celebrates individual achievement,” said Colby Adamson, CCO, N. America at Pixellot. “With this integration, AI can advance the development of every hockey player, while unlocking immediate value for organizations and athletes. Because of our ability to deliver this functionality broadly, including APIs and SDKs, the future of instant intelligence is unlimited. When the game is over, the content that is generated can be turned into highlights, clips, and other formats that extend the experience of the game and can be monetized by stakeholders.”From Game Capture to Personalized Insight: Four Automated Steps Never Available Before:● AI Capture & Production – Pixellot automatically records and produces the game.● Cloud Processing – Video uploads and processes within Pixellot’s ecosystem.● Automatic Shift Detection – HELIOS precisely identifies when each athlete is on the ice using wearable data.● Instant Video Delivery – Individualized shift videos are generated and delivered automatically.The impact: faster coaching decisions, more engaged athletes, and greater operational efficiency for programs.infrastructure, and HELIOS who leads in wearable performance intelligence.“HELIOS was built to give athletes objective insight into how they’re truly performing,” said Bill Near, Founder & CEO of HELIOS. “By integrating directly with Pixellot, we’ve eliminated the gap between data and video. The moment the game hits the cloud, your shifts are there. That changes how quickly players can learn and improve, which aligns perfectly with our mission of player development.” Near added, “This is the future of development. Fully automated, deeply personalized, and accessible at scale. Together with Pixellot, we’re delivering a true ‘magic moment’ for players, parents, and coaches.”Built for Hockey. Designed to Scale.While launching initially for hockey, Pixellot’s global, multi-sport AI ecosystem provides the foundation for expansion. As HELIOS advances toward sport-agnostic performance intelligence, the integration positions both companies to extend automated, data-connected video workflows across additional sports and markets.With this partnership, organizations gain streamlined operations and greater ROI from their video infrastructure. Coaches access teachable moments faster. Athletes receive near-instant feedback. Families experience deeper engagement in development.The integration is live and available to mutual customers, marking a new era in AI-powered sports technology.About PixellotPixellot is revolutionizing sports with pioneering AI-automated solutions for capturing, producing, streaming, analyzing, and monetizing games, helping organizations scale content creation, increase engagement, and maximize the value of every game. Learn more at www.pixellot.tv About HELIOSHELIOS is an AI wearable and mobile app that helps hockey players and teams to measure performance, effort, and development. By combining skating analytics with Automatic Shift Video, HELIOS transforms full-game footage into personalized, data-synced video, empowering athletes and coaches with faster, clearer insights. Learn more at helioshockey.comMedia ContactsPixellotEli Cohenpr@pixellot.tvHELIOS (Helios Sports, Inc.)Michael Lombardi, Marketing Directorpr@heliossports.ai609-923-3223

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