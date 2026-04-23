BBB SEFL Announces 2026 Torch Awards for Ethics at NSU Levan Center; CITY Furniture CEO Andrew Koenig to Keynote

2026 Torch Awards for Ethics Keynote Speaker Andrew Koenig, CEO of CITY Furniture

Event Powered by Chairman and Champion Partners Coastal Debt Resolve and Servistree.com Merchant Services

DAVIE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Better Business Bureau Serving Southeast Florida & the Caribbean (BBB SEFL) has announced its 2026 Torch Awards for Ethics, scheduled for Thursday, June 25, 2026, from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM EST at the NSU Alan B. Levan Center of Innovation. This year’s theme, “Community Impact,” celebrates the “Ethical Heroes” whose commitment to integrity drives the regional marketplace forward.

The 2026 signature event is powered by local industry leaders who embody BBB’s mission of marketplace trust. Coastal Debt Resolve, a premier Merchant Cash Advance (MCA) debt relief firm, joins as a chairman partner. Dedicated to protecting the backbone of the American economy, small businesses Coastal Debt Resolve provides an alternative to unmanageable debt cycles for industries ranging from construction to healthcare.

Joining them as a Champion Partner is Servistree.com Merchant Services, a comprehensive business solutions provider. Servistree.com empowers business owners through secure payment processing and financial protection, streamlining operations with integrated services including point-of-sale systems and insurance services.

The luncheon will feature a keynote address from Andrew Koenig, CEO of CITY Furniture. A visionary leader and lifelong Floridian, Koenig’s journey from the receiving department to the C-suite serves as a masterclass in operational excellence. Under his guidance, CITY Furniture has pioneered the "5% Giving Pledge," committing a minimum of 5% of annual profits to community impact.

“The Torch Awards is our signature event of the year, providing a spotlight for businesses that prove trust is the ultimate competitive advantage,” says Cinthya Lavin VP of Communications at BBB Serving Southeast Florida & the Caribbean. “With the support of our local partners and the insights of Andrew Koenig, we are showing that ethical leadership is the future of business in Southeast Florida and beyond.”

Event Highlights:

Networking Reception: An elite gathering of 150+ influential CEOs and community pillars.

Awards Luncheon: Recognition of the 2026 Torch Award Finalists across the "4 C’s": Character, Culture, Customers, and Community.

Strategic Insights: Keynote exploration into Lean Philosophy and the intersection of profitability and social responsibility.

Early Bird registration is currently open at a rate of $80 through April 30, 2026. The standard rate of $100 will take effect on May 1.

For registration or sponsorship inquiries, please visit https://www.bbb.org/sefl.

About BBB Serving Southeast Florida & the Caribbean

For more than 100 years, the Better Business Bureau has helped consumers find businesses, brands, and charities they can trust. There are more 90 local, independent BBB organizations across the United States and Canada, including BBB Serving Southeast Florida and the Caribbean. Founded in 1964, this regional BBB serves 11 counties in South Florida, as well as Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In 2025, consumers relied on BBB Serving Southeast Florida and the Caribbean more than 6 million times to find BBB Accredited Businesses, access news and events, and use BBB services.

For more information visit www.bbb.org/sefl

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