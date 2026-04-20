Rajah Caruth Named TEMPO Networks Brand Ambassador in Landmark Partnership with St. Vincent & the Grenadines

Rajah Caruth Rajah Caruth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TEMPO Networks proudly announces that NASCAR rising star Rajah Caruth has been named an official Brand Ambassador for TEMPO Networks as part of a landmark partnership with St. Vincent & the Grenadines . This initiative brings together TEMPO Networks, the Caribbean's leading media platform, Rajah Caruth, one of motorsport’s most dynamic young talents and St. Vincent & the Grenadines, one of the Caribbean’s premier destinations, creating a powerful platform to showcase the region to global audiences.As part of TEMPO’s 20th Anniversary and its continued global expansion, Rajah will serve as a TEMPO Brand Ambassador, extending the network’s long-standing mission of showcasing and elevating Caribbean culture to the world, while connecting Caribbean talent, destinations, and audiences through one of the most dynamic platforms in global sports.Through its multi-platform reach, TEMPO will lead the creative and content rollout, bringing Rajah’s journey, heritage, and impact to audiences worldwide through original programming, digital campaigns, and live experiences. The partnership was conceived, structured, and brought to life by TEMPO Networks, underscoring its leadership in connecting Caribbean culture, talent, and destinations on a global stage.With Vincentian roots through his family heritage, Rajah’s connection to St. Vincent & the Grenadines adds a deeply personal dimension to the partnership, one that will be showcased across a series of cultural and community-driven initiatives.“To represent St. Vincent & the Grenadines every time I step on the track is an honor beyond words. To partner with TEMPO, which has been the heartbeat of Caribbean culture for 20 years, makes this even more powerful. Together, we are showing the world the speed, pride, and unstoppable energy of SVG and the Caribbean.” - Rajah CaruthIn collaboration with St. Vincent & the Grenadines, the partnership will spotlight the destination’s world-class experiences while connecting with audiences throughout the Caribbean and its global diaspora.“We are proud of Rajah’s journey thus far as an emerging force on the global stage. Partnering with him and TEMPO marks a significant milestone, with tremendous potential ahead. Rajah embodies the energy and ambition of our people, and his story is a powerful reflection of who we are. Showcasing his journey through TEMPO Networks to audiences worldwide is both inspiring and impactful, further positioning our country as a vibrant and compelling tourist destination.” - Dr. the Hon. Kishore Shallow, Minister of TourismThe partnership will officially launch on May 2 at the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 race at Texas Motor Speedway, marking the beginning of a series of high-impact activations across motorsport, media, and the Caribbean region. As part of the initiative, and in conjunction with the St. Vincent & the Grenadines tourism authority, TEMPO will lead jointly supported signature programs, including:• From Track to Tropics — A docu-series chronicling Rajah’s journey and Vincentian heritage• Ride with Rajah — Short-form content highlighting Caribbean travel and lifestyle experiences• Drive Your Dreams — Youth mentorship and STEM initiatives across the Caribbean and diaspora• Race to Paradise with Rajah — Co-branded travel experiences connecting NASCAR excitement with Caribbean destinations“For 20 years, TEMPO has been amplifying Caribbean culture to the world, and this partnership reflects exactly where we’re going next. Rajah is an extraordinary young talent whose rise is inspiring a new generation, and St. Vincent & the Grenadines is one of the Caribbean’s most breathtaking and dynamic destinations. Through this partnership, we are connecting the Caribbean to new audiences, new markets, and new possibilities.” - Frederick A. Morton Jr., Founder & CEO of TEMPO NetworksAbout TEMPO NetworksTEMPO Networks is the leading Caribbean media platform dedicated to showcasing the culture, lifestyle, and stories of the Caribbean and its global diaspora. For 20 years, TEMPO has connected audiences worldwide through television, digital media, and live experiences, serving as a global bridge between the Caribbean and the world.###

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