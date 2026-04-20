CORECHECK field validation, ensuring the integrity of composite core conductors on a 380 kV Line

CORECHECK - test passed CORECHECK Test in Progress: Clamps on HVCRC Composite Core Conductors CORECHECK Test in Dense Fog

CORECHECK, as used in this installation, is a reliable, quick, and easy-to-perform technology. It provides full 360° monitoring of the core, ensuring its integrity is maintained.” — Maxime DELBOVE, Overhead Line Conductor Engineer at Nexans.

NETHERLANDS, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of its 2045 objectives to support the accelerating energy transition, the Dutch transmission system operator TenneT is deploying HVCRC composite core conductors on a large scale, through frame agreements with Epsilon Cable’ stranding partners Nexans and De Angeli Prodotti.In this context, CORECHECK , Epsilon Cable’s composite core integrity monitoring technology, was successfully validated in real installation conditions on a 380 kV transmission line.Composite core conductors can be sensitive to improper handling during transport and installation, while no practical field method has historically been available to verify their internal integrity. CORECHECK addresses this gap by enabling direct verification of the structural integrity of HVCRC composite cores at every stage of a project.CORECHECK relies on a breakdown voltage test to detect internal defects and damage within the composite core. The method leverages the insulating properties of the glass fiber outer layer of the composite core to assess the integrity of the entire core.Because it is based on a well-established inspection principle in the electrical industry, the test is familiar to operators and requires minimal training.The system is designed for field use: each test takes approximately five minutes per conductor and can be performed by a single operator using lightweight equipment, without disrupting installation schedules.The integrity of the composite core was verified throughout the project lifecycle: after pultrusion of the core by Epsilon, after conductor stranding by Nexans, upon delivery of conductor reels on site, and after installation by the EPC.Testing was performed under demanding field conditions, including strong winds, dense fog, heavy rain and sub-zero temperatures, and proved compatible with complex configurations such as the presence of nearby energized parallel circuits.A field feedback video from TenneT and Nexans is available here: https://www.epsilon-cable.com/case-studies/corecheck-deployment-on-a-380-kv-line-in-tilburg-the-netherlands Negar ISWINI, Overhead Line Engineer at TenneT, explained: “The CORECHECK procedure takes approximately 5 to 10 minutes per conductor, so around 15 minutes for each phase. We are on schedule because the test doesn’t take too much time, and everything is going well.”Beyond providing a clear pass/fail signal, CORECHECK ensures full traceability of each test, with systematic recording of project data, operator identification, conductor batch and measurement results. This enables consistent quality documentation and strengthens confidence for both utilities and contractors.A technical paper on CORECHECK will be presented at CIGRE Paris 2026, expanding on field data collected during this project and building on the initial paper presented at the 2024 session, which introduced the technology principles.To support adoption, Epsilon Cable regularly conducts hands-on field demonstrations, allowing utilities, EPC contractors and stranders to evaluate CORECHECK in real operating conditions.A recent session conducted with several European utilities is available here:

Corecheck Composite core monitoring - The Netherlands

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