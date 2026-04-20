BNB Plus Corp. Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives to Maximize Shareholder Value

Provides Nasdaq Listing Status Update BNB Plus explores high-growth sectors while managing a $12.2M crypto treasury and advancing yield-generation strategy.

Company Treasury Exceeds $12 Million with Recently Implemented Active Yield Generation Strategy

BNB Plus Corp. (NASDAQ:BNBX)

We believe this process will help us assess a range of options and determine the most appropriate path forward for the Company and its shareholders.” — Clay Shorrock, CEO of BNB Plus Corp.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BNB Plus Corp. (Nasdaq: BNBX) ("BNB Plus" or the "Company"), a Nasdaq-listed digital asset treasury company focused on Binance's BNB token, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a formal review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value and also provided an update on its Nasdaq listing status.BNB Plus Corp. (Nasdaq: BNBX) is a B2i Digital Featured Company . See the comprehensive profile at https://b2idigital.com/bnbx Strategic Review and Treasury ValueThe strategic alternatives under consideration include, but are not limited to, a merger, reverse merger, business combination, acquisition, asset sale, joint venture, additional capital raising transactions, or other strategic transactions. The Company is initially focusing its review on market sectors it believes have potential for high growth, including, artificial intelligence infrastructure, digital infrastructure, critical domestic raw materials, defense technologies, and healthcare among others.As of 1pm ET on April 18, 2026, the Company's treasury had a value of approximately $12.2 million, representing approximately 3.4x its current market capitalization. The Company has also recently implemented an active yield-generation strategy on its BNB token holdings, enabling the Company to potentially grow its BNB token treasury holdings during the strategic review process.“Our Board is committed to maximizing value for our shareholders,” said Clay Shorrock, President and Chief Executive Officer of BNB Plus Corp. “We believe this process will help us assess a range of options available to the Company and determine the most appropriate path forward for the Company and its shareholders.”The Company has retained Lucid Capital Markets as its financial advisor to assist in the strategic review process.The Company will continue to execute on its strategic and operating initiatives during the review process. The Company does not intend to provide updates on the strategic review process until its Board of Directors has approved a specific transaction or otherwise determines that disclosure is appropriate or required by law. The Company has not set a definitive timeline for this process and there can be no assurance that the review of strategic alternatives will result in any transaction being announced or consummated.Nasdaq Listing UpdateOn March 20, 2026, the Company received written notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq indicating that the Company no longer satisfies the minimum $1.00 bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). Nasdaq further determined that the Company is ineligible for a standard compliance period, as the Company effected a reverse stock split within the prior one-year period. The Company timely requested a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel to address the deficiency. The Company's common stock will continue to trade on Nasdaq at least through the conclusion of the hearing process.About BNB Plus Corp.BNB Plus unlocks streamlined access to the Binance ecosystem, delivering non-directional yield strategies and long BNB exposure, powering the future of blockchain through a transparent, actively managed BNB treasury. The Company’s differentiated strategy blends sophisticated DeFi yield generation with Binance-native opportunities, unlocking access to high-performance digital assets for investors traditionally excluded from the space. Formerly Applied DNA Sciences, Inc., BNB Plus continues to commercialize the Company’s proprietary nucleic acid production solutions for the biopharmaceutical and diagnostics markets.Forward Looking StatementsThis press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continues,” “estimate,” “expect,” “potential,” “focus,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “project,” and other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and address various matters including, without limitation, expectations regarding the Company’s strategic review process, the entry into or completion of any strategic alternative transaction and the ability to maximize shareholder value, as well as other projections or statements of plans and objectives.These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to the Board of Directors’ review of strategic alternatives, including the ability to identify or consummate a suitable strategic alternative, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Nasdaq listing requirements, including without limitation, the minimum closing bid price requirement for its common stock, the Company’s ability to maintain its listing of securities on Nasdaq, failure to realize the anticipated benefits of its digital asset treasury strategy; changes in business, market, financial, political and regulatory conditions, risks relating to the Company’s operations and business, including the highly volatile nature of the price of BNB and other cryptocurrencies, the illiquidity of the OBNB trust units owned by the Company, risks related to the Company’s ability to raise and deploy capital effectively, risks relating to an unproven yield generation strategy, the risk that the price of the Company’s common stock may be highly correlated to the price of the digital assets that it holds, risks related to a determination that the Company’s digital assets are classified as a “security” under federal securities laws and/or the Company is inadvertently deemed an “investment company” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, risks related to increased competition in the industries in which the Company does and will operate, risks relating to significant legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally, risks relating to the treatment of crypto assets for U.S. and foreign tax purposes, risks related to the unknown returns, liquidity and/or token accumulation that the Company’s BNB treasury strategy will generate, risks relating to market volatility, cybersecurity and custody of digital assets, potential changes in laws or accounting standards relating to cryptocurrency, and regulatory developments affecting BNB or other digital assets, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements.Visit www.BNB.plus for more information.ContactsInvestor Relations:John Ragozzino Jr., CFA BnB@icrinc.comWeb: www.BNB.plus X: BNBX_CorpMedia:

BNB Plus Corp. (Nasdaq: BNBX) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a formal review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.

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