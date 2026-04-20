Velocity 360 USA Training Unveils NextGen Learning Platform and ISO 14001:2026 Environmental Auditor Training Portfolio

Velocity 360 Launches New & Comprehensive ISO 14001:2026 Environmental Management System - Leadership & Auditor Certification Training Portfolio

This launch represents a defining moment for the environmental, health, and safety professionals we serve around the world. ” — Hailey B. Crowder, Director of Sales and Marketing

ST. PETERSBURG , FL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Velocity 360 USA Training, the gold standard in Exemplar Global certified auditor training, is thrilled to announce the official launch of its highly anticipated NextGen Learning Platform, alongside a premier portfolio of ISO 14001:2026 training courses . This major release sets a new benchmark in professional education, headlined by an exclusive "Certified Manager" track designed specifically for high-level strategic leaders, alongside a complete suite of foundational and transition auditor programs.As global industries prepare for the critical shift to the new 2026 revisions, Velocity 360 has completely reimagined the digital classroom. The NextGen Learning Platform abandons the traditional, static online course model in favor of a dynamic, highly interactive architecture featuring high-impact overview videos, targeted micro-lessons, comprehensive slide decks, and robust interactive quizzes."Our goal wasn't just to update the content; it was to fundamentally elevate how professionals interact with complex standards," said Ashton M. Crowder, General Manager at Velocity 360 USA Training. "The NextGen platform allows auditors and managers at every level to master critical updates—like the transition from 'outsourced processes' to the broader 'externally provided processes, products, or services'—with absolute clarity and confidence."Strategic Highlights of the New ISO 14001:2026 Portfolio:• Exclusive "Certified Manager" Leadership Track: Headlined by the premium ISO 14001:2026 Certified Environmental Systems Manager and the dual-standard Certified EHS Manager (Integrated ISO 14001:2026 & ISO 45001:2018) programs. These elite courses provide a premier credential and high-value career currency for professionals tasked with the strategic oversight of complex management systems.• Comprehensive Auditor Pathways: A complete suite of tailored courses, including ISO 14001:2026 Lead Auditor, ISO 14001:2026 Internal Auditor, and targeted ISO 14001:2026 Transition Training, ensuring professionals at every stage of their career are fully equipped to audit against the new 2026 requirements.• Elite Global Recognition & Value: Delivering exceptional value through industry-leading pricing, all programs award internationally recognized Exemplar Global Certificates of Competence digital credentials upon successful completion.• Flexible, On-Demand Micro-Learning: Delivered in a fully student-paced format, complex requirements are broken down into digestible micro-lessons and overview videos, allowing professionals to achieve certification anytime, anywhere.• Actionable Tools & Rigorous Assessments: Upgraded interactive quizzes are seamlessly woven throughout the learning journey, alongside specialized gap analysis checklists that allow students to immediately translate their learning into real-world transitions."This launch represents a defining moment for the environmental, health, and safety professionals we serve around the world ," said Hailey B. Crowder, Director of Marketing and Sales at Velocity 360 USA Training. "By pairing our most exclusive leadership courses and core auditor pathways with the NextGen platform’s superior video content overviews, micro-lessons and engaging flow, we are empowering global leaders with the exact tools they need to drive sustainability and compliance at the highest level."For more information on the comprehensive ISO 14001:2026 auditor training programs or to experience the NextGen Learning Platform, please visit the Velocity 360 USA Training website at www.velocity360training.com About Velocity 360 USA TrainingVelocity 360 USA Training is a leading global provider of Exemplar Global certified auditor training and auditor certification solutions. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, the company specializes in high-impact ISO Management System auditor training across critical sectors including Aerospace, Automotive, Environmental, Health & Safety, Medical Devices, Quality, Information Security, and Artificial Intelligence. Velocity 360 operates at the intersection of a rapidly expanding $320 billion global e-learning market, which is projected to grow at a 9.1% CAGR through 2026.As industries navigate increasing regulatory complexities, the global management system certification market is forecast to reach $63.7 billion by 2034, with North America remaining a primary revenue leader at over $14.5 billion. Velocity 360 USA Training addresses this critical demand by delivering "Gold Standard" education that has empowered over 12,000 auditors globally and maintains a 99.8% customer satisfaction rating. By integrating advanced cloud-based technologies, the company continues to scale its mission of closing the global skill gap and equipping professionals with the "focused career currency" of world-recognized auditor certifications.

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