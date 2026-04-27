Metric5 Recognized by Washington Business Journal Among Best Places to Work for Third Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metric5 is proud to announce its third consecutive selection as one of the Washington Business Journal’s Best Places to Work for 2026. This prestigious multi-year streak highlights Metric5’s enduring success in cultivating a workplace culture that prioritizes employee engagement, professional growth, and mission-driven excellence.

Recognition Highlights

• Award: Washington Business Journal Best Places to Work

• Streak: 3 Consecutive Years (2024–2026)

• Methodology: 100% Employee-driven scoring via Quantum Workplace

• Core Pillars: Transparency, Professional Growth, and Agile Innovation

Defining a Culture of Excellence

To become an honoree, nominated businesses undergo a rigorous evaluation process through employee engagement surveys. The top-rated companies in the Greater Washington DC region are those consistently rated highest by their own teams for:

• Culture & Collaboration: Scoring high in team transparency and mutual support.

• Leadership Effectiveness: Validating the "Lead at Every Level" philosophy.

• Professional Evolution: Providing a clear path for top talent to grow, lead, and thrive in the federal sector.

“Our employees are the driving force behind the innovation and excellence we deliver every day at Metric5. Achieving this honor for the third year in a row is a direct result of our team’s shared commitment to a culture of transparency, mutual support, and technical ingenuity. Even as we expand our reach in the federal sector, we remain deeply committed to ensuring Metric5 remains a place where top talent can grow, lead, and thrive.”

— Abu Malik, President and CEO

Core Values in Action

Metric5’s culture is built on its foundational core values, including 'Doing it the right way' and 'Lead at every level.' This latest recognition from the Washington Business Journal underscores the company’s success in translating those values into a workplace environment that attracts and retains the industry’s premier talent.

About Metric5

Metric5 is a customer-focused, employee-driven small business leading collaborative digital transformation and modernization within the Federal Government. Our services include:

• Mission Software Services (Agile DevSecOps & Cloud)

• Data Science & Advanced AI Solutions

• Digital Enterprise Transformation

• Human-Centered Design (HCD) Services

• Enterprise Security

Learn more at www.metric5.com

About Best Places to Work

Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the Washington Business Journal. The rankings are determined by surveys that go directly to employees. The program facilitates idea sharing and helps other companies learn from the best by ranking companies and sharing best practices.

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