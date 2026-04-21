Mykhael Michaels wins “Best Director | Producer Under 25" at the Global Beauty Awards, marking back-to-back industry honors.

International Pageant Founder Earns Back-to-Back Honors While Celebrating 19 Years of Glamorously Green™ Events

Being recognized among the top leaders in the global pageantry community is both humbling and deeply meaningful.” — Mykhael Michaels

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International pageant leader and founder of the Mrs. Earth®, Ms. Earth®, Mrs. USA Earth®, and Ms. USA Earth™ organizations, Mykhael Michaels, has been honored with the prestigious “Best Director | Producer Under 25” award at the Global Beauty Awards (GBAs), one of the premier honors in the pageant and beauty industries.

This recognition follows a major win just one week prior, where Michaels was named “Best Big Time Pageant Director” at the Black Pageant Awards™—marking a powerful series of back-to-back achievements and reinforcing his leadership within the global pageant community.

The Global Beauty Awards ceremony was held at the Seattle Marriott Bellevue in Washington, serving as the official host venue for this year’s event.

“Being recognized among the top leaders in the global pageantry community is both humbling and deeply meaningful. This win belongs to my entire organization—my dedicated team, valued sponsors, my queens past and present, and the many delegates who have trusted my vision.”

Produced by NW Productions, LLC, the Global Beauty Awards is the only global platform of its kind, honoring individuals across pageantry, beauty, fashion, entertainment, business, and beyond. The awards recognize excellence among entrepreneurs, students, healthcare professionals, multicultural leaders, and individuals from underrepresented communities.

The GBAs extend far beyond the stage—providing opportunities for education, empowerment, and support for individuals at every stage of their journey, including veterans, foster care alumni, and those who have overcome significant life challenges.

In 2026, the Global Beauty Awards made history by earning the AVA Digital Awards Platinum Award for Social Impact in the Digital Creation & Emerging Media category—further solidifying its impact and leadership on a global scale. Since its inception, the organization has awarded more than $100,000 in cash, scholarships, and prizes.

To learn more about the Global Beauty Awards or for consideration to become a member, please email: staff@theglobalbeautyawards.com

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“Mykhael, you are unforgettable,” said Global Beauty Awards Executive Producer Mrs. Jennifer Lloyd, reflecting on his impact within the industry.

A Legacy of Purpose and Impact

Michaels’ journey is defined by resilience and vision. A cancer survivor, he has overcome significant personal challenges while continuing to build and protect the brand he created—emerging as a leader whose story inspires both within and beyond the pageant industry.

Now celebrating 19 years of Glamorously Green™ events, Michaels has built a legacy rooted in empowerment, sustainability, and purpose-driven leadership.

Under his direction, the Mrs. Earth®, Ms. Earth®, Mrs. USA Earth®, and Ms. USA Earth™ platforms have expanded globally, creating opportunities for women to lead, advocate, and make meaningful contributions in their communities.

“The Global Beauty Awards delivered an elevated experience from start to finish. I’m especially grateful to Jennifer Lloyd and the production team for creating a platform that recognizes pageantry at the highest level.”

Team & Titleholder Recognition

Michaels also highlighted the success of his titleholders, who were recognized across multiple categories at the Global Beauty Awards. Karli Sherman, Ms. Earth 2025, was honored as Best Entrepreneur. Leigh Perry, Mrs. Colorado Earth 2025, received Congeniality, and Catherine Czaja, Mrs. USA Earth 2024, was recognized as a Triple Threat—underscoring the strength and impact of his organization.

Looking Ahead

Following this milestone recognition, Michaels continues to expand the Mrs. Earth® and Ms. Earth® brands globally—alongside the growth of Mrs. USA Earth® and Ms. USA Earth™—developing new partnerships, increasing participation, and creating innovative platforms for women to lead, inspire, and make a difference.

The Mrs. USA Earth® Organization is also preparing to host its annual Earth Week Queens Weekend, taking place April 24–26, 2026, at pageant headquarters in Orlando, Florida. The public is invited to attend the official Queens Meet & Greet at Señor Frog’s Orlando on April 25, 2026.

This event will serve as the final send-off for the Earth USA national queens as they prepare to represent the United States at the Mrs. Earth® International competition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia this coming July.

About Mykhael Michaels

Mykhael Michaels is the Founder and CEO of the Mrs. Earth®, Ms. Earth®, Mrs. USA Earth®, and Ms. USA Earth™ organizations—internationally recognized platforms dedicated to empowering women through leadership, advocacy, and sustainability. Through his Glamorously Green™ initiative, Michaels continues to inspire a global movement that blends beauty with purpose.

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