Public Safety Cloud Standards Launches First-of-Its-Kind Public Safety Cloud Accountability Initiative

Resilience in Operations

PSCS launches to give agencies a stronger, more unified voice in cloud conversations beyond CJIS, SOC 2, and NIST compliance.

Public safety agencies need a stronger, more unified voice in the cloud conversation. They deserve clarity on uptime, recovery, shared responsibility, and operational expectations.” — Ryan Yoakam, Founder, Public Safety Cloud Standards

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PSCS launches to give agencies a stronger voice in the cloud conversation and bring operational accountability to public safety systems moving into vendor-hosted environments.

Public Safety Cloud Standards (PSCS), a new public safety cloud accountability initiative, today announced its launch as the first-of-its-kind effort focused specifically on public safety cloud accountability.

As more public safety agencies are pushed toward vendor-hosted cloud environments, PSCS was created to help bring greater clarity, stronger agency voice, and more consistent operational expectations to the conversation. While compliance frameworks such as CJIS, SOC, and NIST play an important role, they do not define the operational standards agencies need to understand how public safety systems will actually perform during outages, failover events, maintenance windows, and service disruptions.

An environment can align to CJIS, SOC 2, or NIST and still leave critical operational questions unanswered. Compliance does not define service level agreements, uptime definitions, recovery point objectives, recovery time objectives, disaster recovery expectations, shared responsibility, or the level of operational transparency agencies should expect, including incident communication when issues occur.

PSCS was founded to help fill that gap.

By focusing on operational accountability, PSCS introduces a new category in public safety cloud conversations, one centered not only on whether a system is compliant, but whether agencies clearly understand how that environment is designed, supported, measured, and recovered under real-world conditions.

“Public safety agencies need a stronger, more unified voice in the cloud conversation,” said Ryan Yoakam, Founder of Public Safety Cloud Standards. “Compliance is important, but compliance is not the same as operational accountability. Agencies deserve clarity on how cloud-hosted public safety systems are expected to perform, how outages are handled, what recovery actually looks like, and where responsibilities truly sit.”

PSCS is designed to assist agencies that are evaluating a move to the cloud, already operating in vendor-hosted cloud environments, renewing contracts, reviewing service expectations, or seeking a better understanding of risk, accountability, and operational readiness. Through agency and vendor assessments, PSCS helps agencies gain clarity before moving to the cloud and better understand the operational realities behind hosted public safety systems.

Its areas of focus include SLA structure and service accountability, uptime definitions, RPO and RTO clarity, disaster recovery expectations, shared responsibility, operational transparency, and incident communication.

Ryan Yoakam is the founder of Public Safety Cloud Standards and has spent 17 years working in public safety technology. During that time, he worked directly in the architecture, deployment, and operations of cloud-hosted environments that supported mission-critical public safety systems across hundreds of agencies. Through his experience working with public safety organizations transitioning from on-premises systems to cloud-hosted platforms, Yoakam developed a focus on helping agencies better understand the operational realities of cloud environments. His work centers on improving transparency around reliability, disaster recovery, monitoring visibility, and operational accountability for cloud-hosted public safety systems.

PSCS is launching with a clear purpose: to help agencies ask better questions, define stronger expectations, and bring operational standards to a part of the industry where those conversations have too often moved forward without enough unified agency input.

Agencies evaluating cloud-hosted public safety systems are encouraged to connect with PSCS to continue the conversation.

About Public Safety Cloud Standards (PSCS)

Public Safety Cloud Standards (PSCS) is a public safety cloud accountability initiative focused on helping agencies better understand the operational realities of cloud-hosted public safety systems. Through agency and vendor assessments, PSCS helps organizations gain clarity around service expectations, disaster recovery, operational transparency, shared responsibility, and cloud accountability before and during cloud adoption.

Media Contact

Ryan Yoakam

Founder, Public Safety Cloud Standards

publicsafetycloudstandards.com

RyanY@PSCloudStandards.com

PSCS - Agency and Vendor Assessment

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