Evexia Diagnostics and Cancer Check Labs Partner to Make Early, Accurate Cancer Detection a Reality

Collaboration brings advanced, pathologist-reviewed early cancer detection to more providers and patients nationwide

WASHINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evexia Diagnostics, a unified diagnostics platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Cancer Check Labs, creator of the breakthrough Cancer Check multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test. The collaboration combines Evexia’s robust lab network and clinician-friendly infrastructure with Cancer Check’s advanced whole-cell cancer screening technology, extending access to a minimally invasive blood test that can identify circulating tumor cells (CTCs), at times before symptoms appear.

Cancer Check Labs’ approach represents a major advancement in early detection. Unlike DNA fragment–based tests, Cancer Check isolates and analyzes intact, viable tumor cells circulating in the bloodstream. This enables board-certified pathologists to visually confirm results using standard histology and immunohistochemistry methods, ensuring clinical clarity and actionable insights. Capable of screening for more than 200 solid tumor types and subtypes, the test has demonstrated the ability to detect cancer as early as Stage 0 and Stage 1, making it a potential game-changer in proactive cancer care.

“Cancer doesn’t wait, and neither should our ability to detect it early,” said Sumit Rai, CEO, Chairman & Founder of Cancer Check Labs. “By combining our whole-cell CTC screening technology with Evexia’s nationwide platform, we’re removing friction, scaling access, and ensuring that clinicians can offer a pathologist-reviewed cancer screen as part of their standard workflow.”

Through the Evexia Diagnostics platform, clinicians will soon be able to order Cancer Check, benefiting from unified order management, consolidated logistics, and integrated reporting. Evexia’s network of more than 30 CLIA-certified laboratories will significantly expand the test’s availability, enabling both providers and patients to access early detection testing through in-office or at-home blood collection. Each Cancer Check result includes a board-certified pathology report, reflecting both organizations’ shared commitment to delivering clinically actionable and trusted results.

“This partnership aligns perfectly with Evexia’s mission to simplify access to advanced testing,” said Ryan L. Obermeier, Chief Commercial Officer of Evexia Diagnostics. “Cancer Check’s ability to detect and visualize intact tumor cells provides clinicians with confidence to identify potential disease earlier and make more informed care decisions.”

The collaboration also brings forward Evexia’s hallmark advantages in transparent pricing and operational efficiency, reducing administrative burden for healthcare providers while improving accessibility for patients.

Cancer Check will be available on the Evexia platform in Q4 2025. To support adoption, the companies will co-host educational webinars, physician training sessions, and pilot programs with select preventive and integrative health practices.

About Evexia Diagnostics

Evexia Diagnostics offers comprehensive clinical laboratory services tailored for Functional Medicine and Integrative Medicine practitioners. Providing fast, reliable, and affordable solutions, they have been supporting clinicians with their complete suite of diagnostic laboratory solutions since 2017. Learn more at www.EvexiaDiagnostics.com.

About Cancer Check Labs

Cancer Check Labs is on a mission to save lives through early detection. Cancer Check is a test that can screen for 200+ cancers and subtypes by physically extracting whole, intact circulating tumor cells (CTCs) from a blood sample. Because CTCs have been detected in blood samples as early as Stage 0, Cancer Check offers one of the earliest cancer detection options currently available. Cancer Check Labs is headquartered in the Medical District in Dallas, TX. Visit www.cancerchecklabs.com.

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