Isosceles Pharmaceuticals Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase I Clinical Trial of IPI201

Novel intravenous anti inflammatory candidate advances Phase I evaluation to assess safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics

Dosing the first patient reflects years of scientific development. IPI201 has the potential to meaningfully control systemic inflammation and address a broad range of inflammatory diseases.” — Brett Lanier

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Isosceles Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Isosceles" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies targeting inflammation and immune dysregulation, today announced that the first patient has been successfully dosed in its Phase I first in human clinical trial of IPI201.IPI201 is a proprietary intravenous formulation being developed to address conditions characterized by excessive systemic inflammation and significant unmet medical need. Dosing of the first patient represents an important milestone and marks the Company’s transition from preclinical development into active human clinical evaluation. The Phase I study is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of IPI201 in healthy volunteers.“This is a defining moment for Isosceles,” said Brett Lanier, President of Isosceles Pharmaceuticals. “Dosing the first patient reflects years of scientific development and regulatory execution. We believe IPI201 has the potential to meaningfully control systemic inflammation and address a broad range of inflammatory diseases.”IPI201 is a highly bioavailable intravenous formulation designed to bypass first pass metabolism and enable rapid systemic exposure. The program is being developed as a novel therapeutic approach focused on controlling excessive inflammation and restoring immune balance across multiple disease settings.The Phase I study is expected to enroll healthy volunteers across multiple dose cohorts, with initial data anticipated in late 2026. Results from this study will inform dose selection and development strategy for subsequent Phase II trials.“Advancing into human dosing is one of the most critical inflection points in drug development,” said Herbert Neuman, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer of Isosceles Pharmaceuticals. “We are encouraged by the strength of the preclinical data and look forward to generating clinical insights that will guide the continued development of IPI201 in inflammatory and immune mediated conditions.”Isosceles continues to advance its broader pipeline focused on the control of excessive inflammation, including next generation delivery technologies aimed at improving patient outcomes and expanding access to safe and effective therapies.________________________________________About Isosceles PharmaceuticalsIsosceles Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapies targeting inflammatory and immune mediated conditions. The Company leverages proprietary formulations and a disciplined development strategy to efficiently advance promising candidates into the clinic.________________________________________Forward Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as expect, anticipate, believe, may, will, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the development, timing, and potential therapeutic impact of IPI201, the progress of clinical trials, and future regulatory milestones. These forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

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