Olympic Medalist, WWE Legend, Hit the Road for Nationwide Justice Tour

Vegan Olympic Medalist Dotsie Bausch waves while in a vehicle on The Justice Tour.

Olympic medalist Dotsie Bausch worked with policymakers on a historic law to provide free access to non-dairy milk to public school children in the lunch line.

Millions of children who are lactose intolerant were left out of the conversation. This law is a step toward equity, but policy only creates change if people know about it and feel empowered to act.” — Vegan Olympic medalist Dotsie Bausch

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Switch4Good founder, vegan Olympic medalist, and Louisville’s hometown hero Dotsie Bausch, vegan Olympian Kendrick Farris, WWE Hall of Famer Amy Dumas (aka Lita), registered dietitian Tiffany Bruno, MS, RDN, and vegan chef Raphael Wrobel will embark on a tour of public schools around the U.S. to educate the public about what the passage of federal bill S.222 means for schools, students, and their families.Bausch worked for years to solicit bipartisan support from policymakers and more than 200 racial and dietary justice groups to build momentum and shepherd key provisions of the FISCAL Act through Congress, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump in January.“Students across the country will finally have access to plant-based milk in the school lunch line without the need for a doctor’s note, which is a simple update with a life-changing impact,” Dotsie Bausch, the founder and executive director of Switch4Good, said. “As an Olympic athlete, I know that what we fuel with matters, and this law affirms that every child deserves options that support their health, values, and dignity. This is progress in action and proof that when we put kids first, everyone wins.”The new legislation requires public schools to offer a variety of plant-based milk options to students in the lunch line for the first time in the 80-year history of the National School Lunch Program (NSLP), effectively ending what’s known as the “cow’s milk mandate” and supporting all kids’ freedom of choice.Now, the Justice Tour contingent, led by Bausch, will make its way across the country to educate K-12 schools about the new law, answering questions from students and school administrators, and engaging students in exciting ways to learn about plant-based nutrition. The Tour will begin in Louisville, Kentucky, from April 20-22. The group will then make its way to Cincinnati, Ohio, from April 23-24. Those who wish to see the Justice Tour make its way to their city are encouraged to donate as part of a 1:1 matching campaign to help the team expand its map.“Passing a law is only the beginning, not the finish line. The truth is, when the government enacts new legislation, it doesn’t go on a nationwide tour to explain the nuances of what it actually means for people’s daily lives,” Bausch said. “That responsibility falls to us. That’s why I’m hitting the road on the Justice Tour, to educate students and families to help them understand the real choices now available to them.“For too long, millions of children participating in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) who are lactose intolerant, allergic, or simply choosing a different path, were left out of the conversation at the lunch table. This law is a step toward equity, but policy only creates change if people know about it and feel empowered to act on it. We’re bringing this message directly into schools and communities because access and education must go hand in hand.”Background information: Groundbreaking food system advocacy led to dietary guidelines update, FISCAL predecessorUnder the previous guidelines of the NSLP, cow's milk was mandatorily given to public school children, despite the fact that an estimated 15 million kids participating in the NSLP are lactose intolerant. Now that the bill has been signed into law, the cow’s milk mandate has been effectively eliminated in the NSLP, thereby offering students a healthy and suitable alternative to cow’s milk.The predecessor to the FISCAL Act, the Addressing Digestive Distress in Stomachs of Our Youth Act (ADD SOY Act) was introduced in the 118th Congress (2023-2024), which both built upon years of advocacy by Bausch and Pacelle in Washington, D.C., and set the stage for the success that its successor, the FISCAL Act, enjoyed.Bausch was recognized in March 2025 by ProVeg International as the definitive leader “responsible for plant-forward food policy changes in the U.S. Dietary Guidelines.” The Olympic medalist testified in Washington, D.C., on several occasions throughout 2020 and catalyzed a record-setting number of followers to call on the USDA to revise the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. Her efforts resulted in soy milk as a recommended source of nutrients in the current version of the guidelines.Additionally, Bausch successfully advocated for plant-based updates to the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (better known as the WIC program), resulting in numerous non-dairy options for WIC recipients for the first time in the program’s half-century of existence.To learn more about Dotsie Bausch, Amy Dumas (aka Lita), Kendrick Farris, Chef Raphael Wrobel, Tiffany Bruno, MS, RDN, the FISCAL Act and the Justice Tour, or to schedule an interview, contact jamieb@switch4good.org.

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