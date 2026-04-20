Florida Angels supports veteran innovation as sponsor of Veterans Entrepreneurship Initiative Business Summit

Organization joins VEI Veteran Business Summit as Veteran Champion Sponsor, advancing support for veteran-led businesses

Florida Angels’ participation as a Veteran Champion Sponsor underscores our ongoing mission to expand access to capital and resources for those who have served.” — Ken Hubbard, executive director of Florida Angels

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida Angels is strengthening its commitment to veteran entrepreneurship as a Veteran Champion Sponsor of the upcoming Veterans Entrepreneurship Initiative (VEI) 2026 Veteran Business Summit, taking place May 14, 2026, at the GuideWell Innovation Center in Lake Nona, Florida.As a nonprofit investor network dedicated to connecting founders with capital, mentorship and experienced operators, Florida Angels plays a vital role in supporting the growth of early-stage, veteran-led companies across Central Florida and beyond. The organization focuses on helping veterans translate the leadership, discipline, and mission-driven mindset developed through military service into successful, scalable businesses.The VEI Veteran Business Summit brings together veteran founders, business leaders, and community partners from across the region to foster innovation and collaboration. Through a combination of educational sessions, strategic networking, and access to funding resources, the Summit is designed to strengthen the pipeline of veteran-led companies and expand opportunities within Central Florida’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.“Florida Angels’ participation as a Veteran Champion Sponsor underscores our ongoing mission to expand access to capital and resources for those who have served,” said Ken Hubbard, executive director of Florida Angels. “By supporting initiatives like the VEI Summit, the organization continues to help build a more inclusive and resilient startup community and helping veteran-led businesses move from early traction to scalable growth.”Florida Angels continues to build a network of engaged investors, mentors, and operators committed to backing high-potential companies and increasing access to capital for veterans and other underserved founders.For tickets and event details, visit https://veteranbusinesssummit.com/ Florida Angels holds regular gatherings where Angel investors meet entrepreneurs and hear pitches about funding opportunities for companies positioned to scale. For more information, visit https://floridaangels.club/ Florida Angels is supported by Capital Q Ventures Inc. , which shares a commitment to advancing innovation and providing resources to emerging companies, including those led by veterans.About Florida AngelsFlorida Angels, legally known as FloridaAngels.club Inc., is a Florida-based angel investment network that connects early-stage founders with experienced investors through curated founder preview events and ongoing engagements. The network focuses on strong deal flow, thoughtful investing, and long-term support for founders across the state, with a commitment to veterans and other entrepreneurs seeking access to capital. FloridaAngels.club Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, established through the philanthropic support of Capital QVentures Inc. and other Florida Sponsors.

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