Gustin Law Firm Secures $935,000 Settlement in Houston Rideshare Injury Case

Houston, Texas – Gustin Law Firm of Houston has obtained a $935,000 settlement on behalf of a client who was struck by a rideshare driver and suffered a broken ankle and other injuries, the firm announced.

During the course of the litigation, attorneys at Gustin Law Firm developed evidence that, at the time of the crash, the rideshare driver’s license had expired. That information, drawn from discovery materials and official records, became a key point in settlement discussions.

The settlement was funded by two insurance carriers. The combined payments totaled $935,000 and resolved the client’s claims.

“Our client was doing nothing more than using Houston’s roads when a rideshare vehicle entered her path and changed the course of her life,” attorney Charlie Gustin said. “This settlement will help address the financial consequences of those injuries and provide some measure of stability for her going forward.”

Gustin said the evidence concerning the driver’s expired license underscored questions about oversight in rapidly expanding app-based transportation services. “When people use or share the road with rideshare vehicles, they rely on systems that are supposed to ensure drivers are properly licensed and qualified,” Gustin said. “This case raised serious concerns about whether those safeguards were functioning as intended.”

Rideshare companies have faced growing scrutiny over vetting and monitoring practices as their services have become a staple of urban transportation. Personal injury cases arising from crashes often involve multiple layers of insurance coverage, including policies held by individual drivers and policies maintained on behalf of rideshare platforms.

The client’s name is being withheld to protect the parties’ privacy. According to the firm, the settlement funds are expected to be used to cover past medical treatment, anticipated future care, and the economic impact of losing her ability to perform her job.

Based in Houston, Gustin Law Firm represents individuals in Texas who pursue claims after being injured in motor vehicle crashes, including those involving rideshare drivers. The firm said it continues to monitor developments involving insurance coverage and safety standards in the rideshare industry.

The Gustin Law Firm PLLC dedicates itself to delivering powerful legal advocacy for people navigating some of the most difficult moments of their lives. Our team brings deep experience across a wide range of serious cases, from motor vehicle collisions and commercial truck accidents to wrongful death, traumatic brain injuries, and premises liability claims. Beyond personal injury and auto accident cases, we also take on complex insurance disputes, with a tenacious focus on securing every dollar of compensation our clients are rightfully owed. When your health, your finances, and your future are on the line, Attorney Charlie Gustin and his team are ready to fight in your corner.

Gustin Law Firm, PLLC

3355 West Alabama, Suite 1220 Houston, TX 77098

713-491 4792

https://gustin.law/

Press Contact : Charlie Gustin

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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