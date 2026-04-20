Veterans at Risk: New VA Suicide Report Highlights Urgent Need for Support, Says Tampa’s David W. Magann, P.A.

Tampa, Florida – In February, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) released its most recent findings about the rate of veteran suicides. While the data reports a slight decline in the total number of veteran suicides, the data still highlights a serious public health concern.

David W. Magann, P.A., a veterans disability law firm serving Tampa, explained that the data illustrate a need for more proactive outreach, prompt treatment, and legal guidance for servicemembers and their loved ones.

According to the VA’s National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, 6,398 veterans died by suicide in 2023, down from 6,442 in 2022. The daily average also declined slightly, from 17.6 to 17.5 deaths per day. At the same time, the report states that 61 percent of veterans who died by suicide in 2023 had not received VA health care during the year before their deaths.

The report also found that suicide rates increased for both male and female veterans in 2023. The rate for women rose from 13.7 to 13.9 per 100,000, while the rate for men increased from 37.3 to 37.8 per 100,000. VA identified elevated risk among veterans ages 18 to 34 and among those facing homelessness, pain, and other health problems.

Magann said those figures show that many veterans still face barriers to accessing care and benefits. He noted that support does not begin and end with crisis response. In his view, veterans often need a network that includes mental health treatment, stable housing, financial support, and help understanding available benefits.

Magann also noted that many service organizations provide valuable assistance, but they are not always staffed by attorneys. He said legal counsel can play a different role when a claim involves disputed eligibility, missing records, denied benefits, or appeal rights. In those situations, an attorney may help a veteran or surviving family member understand legal options and present evidence in a way that supports the claim.

The VA report outlines several recent prevention efforts, including same-day emergency mental health care access at VA facilities and the Veterans Interoperability Pledge, which has helped identify and contact 140,000 at-risk veterans. The agency also reported that the Veterans Crisis Line handled 1.3 million calls, texts, and chats in fiscal year 2025.

The report further reflects VA’s emphasis on broader prevention efforts outside traditional clinical settings. That approach matters because many risk factors develop in everyday life and often involve housing, employment, physical pain, and social isolation. VA has also expanded community-based funding through its suicide prevention grant program to reach veterans who may not already be connected to VA services.

Magann said the report should prompt continued attention from policymakers, health care providers, and community organizations. He added that legal assistance cannot replace mental health care, but it can help remove barriers related to benefits and documentation that may add stress during an already difficult period.

More information about veterans disability benefits is available from David W. Magann, P.A.

Attorney David Magann is a Marine Corps Veteran with a Criminology Degree from The University of South Florida and a Law Degree from The University of Miami. He will be your advocate working to get the benefits you have earned under the Department of Veterans Affairs. David Magann is also a social security and disability (SSI) lawyer. If you need a veteran's benefits lawyer or social security attorney, contact David W. Magann, PA at 1.855.418.9354.

David W. Magann, PA

425 West Robertson Street Brandon, FL 33511

1.855.418.9354

https://tampaveteranslawyer.com/

Press Contact : David Magann

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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