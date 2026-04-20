Fairfield County Sports Hall Of Fame Honors Newest Members at Induction Ceremony

The Fairfield County Sports Hall of Fame & Youth Foundation celebrates its 2025 class of inductees at this year’s Hall of Fame (HOF) Induction Ceremony.

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fairfield County Sports Hall of Fame & Youth Foundation celebrates its 2025 class of inductees at this year’s Hall of Fame (HOF) Induction Ceremony. The event will be held at Chelsea Piers Connecticut in Stamford from 6 to 9 p.m. EST and will recognize seven prominent sports figures for their impact in the sports world.“Our annual recognition of the best athletes and coaches that our county has produced is always a special event,” said Tom Chiappetta, Executive Director of the Hall of Fame. “Each year, the new class represents the continual growth of the HOF and the amazing history that our area has in once again showing the importance of sports for all of our communities.”This year’s honorees include standout local figures whose achievements span professional sports, amateur excellence and longtime community impact: Zach Allen, an NFL defensive lineman from New Canaan and 2025 Pro Bowl selection; Gary Vitti of Stamford, who served as head athletic trainer for the Los Angeles Lakers for 32 years during their championship years; Joe McGuigan, a Sacred Heart University soccer standout and member of U.S. national teams;; Ann Odoy, a multi-sport star from Monroe who was a basketball standout at Boston College; and community leaders Christy Hayes (Trumbull), Barry McLeod (Bridgeport), and the late Mary Jane Hagan (Stamford), all celebrated for their decades of coaching and service in Fairfield County sports.Inductees were selected in one of three wings:The Jackie Robinson Professional Wing: Zach Allen & Gary VittiThe James O’Rourke Amateur Wing: Joe McGuigan & Ann OdoyThe J. Walter Kennedy Community Service Wing: Christy Hayes, Barry McLeod, & the late Mary Jane Hagan.Of this year’s honorees, Christy Hayes, Ann Odoy and Gary Vitti will be in attendance. Family and friends of Zach Allen, Mary Jane Hagan, Barry McLeod and Joe McGuigan will be at the event to represent the honorees.Past HOF members attending in person include:Class 2012-Sue Merz-Greenwich-ProfessionalClass 2012-Wes Matthews-Bridgeport-ProfessionalClass 2012-Dave Strong-Monroe-CommunityClass 2013-Dennis Paglialunga-New Canaan-AmateurClass 2015-Angela Tammaro-Greenwich-Community ServiceClass 2020-Dianne Nolan-Fairfield-Community ServiceClass 2020-Barbara Reinalda-Stratford-AmateurThe Fairfield County Sports Hall of Fame & Youth Foundation welcomes its new and past honorees, their families and friends, and community members. With these seven new honorees, the Hall of Fame has now recognized 133 county sports legends in its 20 years of existence.“Reaching a 20-year milestone for the Hall of Fame & Youth Foundation is very important to the role we have played in supporting our youth throughout the county,” said Chiappetta. “Our presence in providing financial aid and other resources has helped thousands of children during that time, and honoring the best of our best has been a double success story.”In addition to the HOF Induction Ceremony, the Fairfield County Sports Hall of Fame & Youth Foundation celebrated its 20th anniversary at the 2026 Health 2.0 Global Healthcare Conference. Chiappetta was awarded the Excellence in Healthcare Award for the organization's dedicated efforts to provide the county communities with creative and innovative approaches to promote youth fitness, as well as personal development through sports.For more information on the Fairfield County Sports Hall of Fame and the HOF Induction Ceremony, please contact annakate.womack@otterpr.com.About Fairfield County Sports Hall of FameThe Fairfield County Sports Hall of Fame & Youth Foundation (FCSHOFYF), led by Executive Director Tom Chiappetta, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization dedicated to promoting youth fitness, healthy lifestyles, and personal development through sports. FCSHOFYF’s flagship initiative, the Chelsea Cohen Fitness Academy, based at The Carver in Norwalk, connects youth with top trainers, coaches, and health professionals to expand year-round fitness opportunities and combat childhood obesity. The Hall of Fame is housed at Chelsea Piers CT in Stamford.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.