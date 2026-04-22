Braillo Introduces the Braillo 400 CS2 — The First True Production Cut-Sheet Braille Embosser / Braille Printer

Braillo 400 CS2 Braille Embosser / Braillo 400 CS2 Braille Printer

STJORDAL, NORWAY, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Braillo, the world’s leading manufacturer of high-volume production braille embossers, today announced the launch of the Braillo 400 CS2 braille embosser , the first production embosser designed specifically for cut-sheet paper.For decades, production braille has relied on continuous tractor-fed paper and paper rolls to achieve the speed, reliability, and consistency required by professional environments. Despite ongoing industry interest in sheet-fed alternatives, no solution has met the demands of sustained production.The Braillo 400 CS2 changes that.Engineered from the ground up, the 400 CS2 delivers the performance, durability, and precision expected from Braillo—now with the flexibility of cut-sheet paper. Designed to support standard paper formats, it integrates seamlessly into modern print environments while maintaining the consistent, high-quality braille output Braillo braille printers are known for.“Other manufacturers have explored sheet-fed and cut-sheet braille embossing, but until now, no one has been able to deliver it at a true production level,” said Patrick N. Nunnelly, Owner, Braillo Norway. “With the 400 CS2, we are bringing proven Braillo reliability into a format the industry has long been asking for—enabling a new level of flexibility in production braille.”Key highlights of the Braillo 400 CS2 include:• True production-level speed and volume on cut-sheet braille paper• Industry-leading braille quality and consistency across sustained production runs• Robust, field-proven engineering designed for continuous operation• Supports both front/back and four-page formats for books, magazines, and newspapers• Reliable, high-speed sheet feeding designed for consistent operationWith the introduction of the 400 CS2, Braillo continues to define the standard for production braille embossing—delivering innovation grounded in real-world performance.About BrailloBraillo is the world’s leading manufacturer of high-speed production braille embossers and braille printers, setting the standard in the industry. Since 1980, Braillo has been trusted globally by businesses, governments, educational institutions, and organizations dedicated to accessibility.

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