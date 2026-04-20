John Clark Releases New Hip-Hop Single ‘Run’ via Rocstar ada/Warner

This record is about leveling up after being at your lowest,” Clark explains. “It’s about coming out stronger, focused, and unstoppable.” — John Clark

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging hip-hop artist John Clark officially releases his latest single, “Run,” delivering a raw and innovative sound that pushes beyond today’s mainstream boundaries. Blending melodic precision with sharp lyrical flow, the track showcases Clark’s unique take on modern hip-hop with a distinct rock/rap fusion.

Recorded entirely in one take and freestyled from start to finish, “Run” stands as a testament to John Clark’s authenticity and natural artistry. The single captures a powerful theme centered on turning heartbreak into motivation—channeling pain into ambition, success, and financial growth.

“This record is about leveling up after being at your lowest,” Clark explains. “It’s about coming out stronger, focused, and unstoppable.”

While staying true to his signature style of combining melody and flow seamlessly, “Run” sets itself apart by incorporating a bold fusion of rock and rap—an approach that remains rare in today’s hip-hop landscape.

Based in Washington, DC, John Clark continues to build momentum with his evolving sound and artistic vision. Fans can stream “Run” now on all major platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify. Listeners can also explore his previous work by searching “John Clark – Open Your Eyes.”

About John Clark

John Clark is a hip-hop artist known for blending melodic elements with dynamic flows, creating music that resonates with both emotion and energy. His sound reflects personal growth, ambition, and a drive to stand out in a crowded industry.

Media Contact:

John Clark

https://www.instagram.com/johnclark/

https://x.com/JohnClark

https://soundcloud.com/user-707154023

Washington, DC

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