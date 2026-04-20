Nomix Group Launches Fanomix AI Video Ad Creation Platform That Cuts Production Time and Cost

The AI-Powered Video Creator Platform for Commerce Fanomix - The AI-Powered Video Creator Platform for Commerce

Fanomix demos a new templated approach to video creative that replaces the creator sourcing bottleneck with scalable, AI-generated UGC assets

Commerce Everywhere works when brands can show up across emerging platforms and channels with content that converts. That's what Fanomix makes possible.” — Todd Ulise, chief revenue officer, Nomix Group

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Performance marketers running UGC-style video campaigns face a consistent math problem: to arrive at one winning creative, they typically cycle through dozens of creators, weeks of production, and tens of thousands of dollars in fees, only to end up running 80 percent of their ad spend on three to five videos. Fanomix , the AI video creator division of Nomix Group , has built a fix. The company will formally launch its AI-powered video ad creation platform at POSSIBLE Miami, bringing a working demo to the conference's Innovation Village at Eden Rock from April 27 to 29.The platform uses structured AI templates to generate category-based campaign-ready video assets in roughly five minutes per video.Subscriptions include a free regeneration if the first output misses the mark, a provision the company says addresses a common frustration with raw generative AI tools, where usable output often requires 15 to 20 attempts at $2 or more per generation before anything campaign-ready emerges.How it works. Fanomix operates through templates rather than open-ended prompts, which the company says is the key distinction from other generative video platforms. A media buyer or creative strategist selects a template, inputs campaign parameters, and receives a finished video without needing expertise in prompt engineering. Brands that want authentic creator-led content can use the same system with real creator likenesses: a creator submits their image and a voice sample, and the platform generates video assets using their actual face and voice, in the brand's specified format, in a fraction of the time traditional production requires.Both workflows will be live and on display in the Fanomix demo at POSSIBLE. Attendees can interact with the platform directly at their Innovation Village table. Nomix Group CRO Todd Ulise will speak on the Innovation Stage at 3:20 pm on April 28, with a session on Commerce, Everywhere."The problem isn't that brands don't have winning creative ideas. It's that the production pipeline forces them to bet on a tiny number of assets and hope one of them works," said Ulise. "Fanomix turns that funnel from a bottleneck into a volume play. With the ability to turn around a video in minutes, brands can test dozens of ideas and angles in the time it used to take to brief a single creator."The bigger picture. Fanomix sits inside a thesis Nomix Group calls Commerce Everywhere: the idea that shopping is no longer a destination but a layer embedded across digital environments, from social feeds to AI answer engines to publisher content. For it to work at scale, brands need creative that can match the pace and fragmentation of modern media. Traditional UGC production, built around individual creator relationships and weeks-long turnaround cycles, cannot.Nomix Group's other business units address distribution and monetization across those surfaces. Shopnomix connects brands to publishers on a cost-per-acquisition model outside traditional search. Pronomix delivers AI-optimized integrated search placements. Creatornomix manages influencer-to-brand partnerships at scale. Fanomix is the content production layer: the engine that generates the creative those channels require. Collectively, Nomix Group facilitated more than $4 billion in gross merchandise value in 2025."Commerce Everywhere works when brands can show up across emerging platforms and channels with content that converts," Ulise said. "That's what Fanomix makes possible."Availability. Fanomix is available now for brand and agency partners. Brands that engaged during the platform's development phase are not being named at this time. For access or to schedule a demo at POSSIBLE, contact the Fanomix team at nomix.group.About FanomixFanomix is the AI video content division of Nomix Group. The platform enables brands, agencies and creators to produce scalable video ad creative using structured AI templates, reducing production timelines from weeks to minutes and increasing the volume of testable assets available to performance marketing campaigns.About Nomix GroupNomix Group is a performance commerce holding company operating under the Commerce Everywhere thesis: that commerce is no longer a destination but a layer integrated across the digital ecosystem. Its divisions include Shopnomix, Appnomix, Pronomix, Fanomix, and Creatornomix. The group generated over $4 billion in gross merchandise value in 2025. Learn more at nomix.group.

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