Samanah Duran, Forbes 30 Under 30, Returns to FMCG space with Female-First Wellness Coffee Brand Siren Grounds

Samanah Duran Founder Flatty Latte Cold Brew Dairy-Free Classic Black Cold Brew+ Electrolyte

Female founder Samanah Duran launches Siren Grounds, disruptive wellness functional coffee brand designed for high-performing women into the global FMCG market.

The opportunity within this category is significant. Consumers are more informed than ever and are actively seeking products that deliver both experience and function."” — Samanah Duran

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Samanah Duran , entrepreneur and Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, has officially launched Siren Grounds , a female first coffee company co founded with Siren Grounds. The brand enters the FMCG market with a clear focus on wellness, performance, and consumer education, positioning coffee as more than a daily habit but as an intentional lifestyle experience.Siren Grounds has been developed in response to growing global demand for wellness led consumer products, particularly within the female market. The brand delivers a range of premium functional coffees and adaptogenic blends designed to support focus, sustained energy, and overall wellbeing, while aligning with the evolving needs of modern women.Duran, who has built a reputation for scaling platforms and advising high growth businesses, marks this launch as a strategic return to the FMCG sector with a differentiated proposition rooted in both product and education.“Coffee is no longer just about caffeine or routine consumption,” says Samanah Duran. “It is becoming part of a wider conversation around performance, wellbeing, and intentional living. Siren Grounds has been created to support women in a way that feels aligned with how they actually live, work, and perform.”Siren Grounds launches at a time when several high growth consumer trends are converging. The global wellness economy continues to expand, with increased demand for products that combine function, quality, and lifestyle integration. Within this, female focused wellness is emerging as a key growth segment, as consumers seek products tailored to their specific energy patterns, health priorities, and daily demands.At the heart of the Siren Grounds offering is its hero product, the Classic Black Cold Brew with Electrolytes , a next-generation, adaptogen-led functional coffee designed for the modern, wellness-conscious consumer. Crafted to deliver a clean, bold, and refreshingly smooth taste, it redefines what coffee can be by combining performance with purity. Infused with electrolytes to support hydration, sustained energy, and mental clarity, this dairy-free cold brew is particularly aligned with women seeking balance, focus, and a more intentional approach to daily energy. As consumers increasingly move away from sugar-laden energy drinks, the Classic Black offers a sophisticated alternative: a functional, low-intervention coffee that fuels both body and mind—without compromise on flavour or wellbeing.Functional beverages are also experiencing significant momentum, with consumers moving beyond traditional caffeine toward products that support clarity, cognitive performance, and balanced energy. Adaptogenic ingredients are increasingly recognised for their role in supporting stress management and sustained focus, making them a natural extension within the coffee category.At the same time, there is a clear cultural shift from routine driven consumption toward more mindful and intentional behaviours. Consumers are placing greater value on products that contribute to both performance and presence, integrating seamlessly into their daily lives while offering a sense of elevation.Siren Grounds sits at the intersection of these movements, combining premium coffee with functional ingredients and a strong lifestyle narrative.Samanah Duran adds, “The opportunity within this category is significant. Consumers are more informed than ever and are actively seeking products that deliver both experience and function. Siren Grounds has been built to meet that demand with clarity and precision.”A defining feature of Siren Grounds is its commitment to education as part of the overall brand proposition. While many FMCG brands focus primarily on product, Siren Grounds integrates education as a key driver of consumer engagement and long term loyalty. The brand aims to provide clear, accessible insight into how coffee and functional ingredients interact with energy levels, focus, and overall wellbeing. This includes helping consumers understand topics such as caffeine consumption, stress response, and the role of adaptogens in supporting performance.Duran explains, “The modern consumer is not passive. Women in particular are highly informed and want to understand what they are consuming and why it matters. Education is not an add on for us, it is central to how we build trust and long term value.”Through digital content, expert led conversations, and community engagement, Siren Grounds is building a platform that supports informed decision making while strengthening its position within the wellness category. This approach also reflects a broader shift in how brands operate within FMCG, where authority, transparency, and knowledge are becoming key differentiators alongside product quality.

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