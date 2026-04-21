Heritage Expands Growth and Leadership in Richmond, VA Market

Chad Williams has played a key role in Heritage Signs & Displays’ growth in the Richmond market, working directly with clients from site survey through installation. Heritage Signs & Displays delivered a multi-phase workplace branding program for Indivior in North Chesterfield, including wall wraps, acrylic signage, award displays, printed inserts, and standoff-mounted signs. Heritage Signs & Displays’ growing footprint across the Mid-Atlantic and Carolinas includes its Richmond office, supporting clients across Richmond, Central Virginia, and the Hampton Roads region.

With Chad Williams and a Richmond office opened in 2024, Heritage continues growing through branded workplace projects across Central Virginia.

With the addition an office in Richmond in 2024 and strong local leadership from Chad Williams, we’re able to better support our clients with consistency, responsiveness, and attention to detail.” — Dan Farnsworth, Director of Development

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heritage Signs & Displays is continuing its growth in the Richmond, Virginia market, building on more than a decade of serving clients across Richmond, Central Virginia, and the Hampton Roads region. The company strengthened that presence with the opening of its Richmond office in 2024, creating a more responsive and coordinated approach to supporting clients across the region.

Over the past two years, Chad Williams has played a key role in that effort, working directly with clients from the earliest stages of each project. He leads on-site consultations and site surveys to understand each client’s environment, goals, and vision, then partners closely with Heritage’s project management team to guide execution through installation by the company’s in-house team of professionals.

“I’m passionate about working alongside our clients in Richmond, Central Virginia and Hampton Roads to create workplace environments that reflect who they are and what they stand for,” said Chad Williams. “Whether it’s a workplace transformation, environmental graphics program, or a brand activation event, every project is an opportunity to create something that connects with people and leaves a strong positive lasting impression.”

Heritage Signs & Displays in Richmond specializes in turnkey commercial interior branding, guiding clients from concept through production and installation. Its work includes interior signage, dimensional lettering, wall graphics, privacy glass, wayfinding systems, environmental graphics, branded workplace environments, and large-scale experiential graphics and brand activation installations.

Organizations across Central Virginia and the Tidewater region rely on Heritage for consistent execution and attention to detail, whether supporting a single location or coordinating projects across multiple sites. This approach is supported by a structured delivery model that includes a dedicated project manager coordinating each engagement and in-house production processes that ensure consistent color, materials, and execution across every location.

Heritage has developed strong partnerships with clients across industries that drive the Richmond and broader regional economy, including corporate offices, healthcare organizations, higher education institutions, government agencies, nonprofit organizations, and event venues.

Recent projects in the Richmond market reflect the range of workplace environments Heritage Signs & Displays helps bring to life for organizations across the region. For Commonwealth Savers in North Chesterfield, just outside Richmond, Heritage completed a workplace interior refresh featuring a large-format map wall graphic, frosted vinyl on interior glass, and dimensional lettering. For Indivior, also in North Chesterfield, Heritage delivered a multi-phase workplace branding program that included wall wraps, acrylic signage, award displays, printed inserts, and standoff-mounted signs throughout the space. Together, these projects highlight Heritage’s continued work creating branded workplace environments across the Richmond market.

Supporting that local presence, Dan Farnsworth, Director of Development, provides strategic leadership across the Mid-Atlantic and Carolinas, helping strengthen client relationships and support continued growth. “Richmond has been an important part of our work in Virginia for many years,” said Farnsworth. “With the addition an office in Richmond in 2024 and strong local leadership from Chad Williams, we’re able to better support our clients with consistency, responsiveness, and attention to detail.”

While supported by regional resources, Heritage Signs & Displays in Richmond is intentionally positioned as a local partner. Clients benefit from on-the-ground, local expertise, while also being supported by decades of experience across the Mid-Atlantic and Carolinas. That full in-house production capability has allowed Heritage to partner with clients across Central Virginia, Hampton Roads, and the broader Mid-Atlantic region to deliver transformative visual solutions for commercial interior and event environments for nearly 50 years.

Local install coordination is led by Daniel Whitaker, who oversees all installation team members across the Mid-Atlantic and Carolinas, ensuring every project is completed with precision and consistency. “Our installation teams are focused on preparation, communication, and execution,” said Whitaker. “That includes ongoing training, as well as pre- and post-installation huddles that keep our teams aligned and continuously improving. By maintaining strong communication between our local teams and our regional network of support, we’re able to deliver consistent, high-quality results for every client.”

With integrated design, production, and installation, Heritage provides a streamlined, end-to-end experience with fewer handoffs and dependable results. All installation team members are employed by Heritage, no subcontractors, ensuring accountability across every project.

As Heritage Signs & Displays approaches its 50th anniversary in January 2027, the company continues to invest in its people, processes, and regional presence while remaining focused on serving its clients and community with excellence.

“Strong local teams and clear communication are at the core of how we serve our clients with excellence,” said Joe Gass, President and CEO of Heritage Signs & Displays. “Our focus is on delivering consistent results and creating meaningful impact for the organizations we support.”

As the company continues to grow in Richmond, Central Virginia and Hampton Roads, Heritage remains committed to building lasting partnerships and delivering environments that reflect each client’s brand, culture, and purpose. With experienced local leadership, integrated regional support, and a disciplined in-house process, Heritage is well positioned to continue expanding its impact across the region.

For more information or to discuss a project, visit HeritageCustomSigns.com.

About Heritage Signs & Displays

Heritage Signs & Displays provides commercial interior branding solutions for corporate office and workplace environments, including custom signs, wall graphics, and experiential displays. With locations across the Mid-Atlantic and Carolinas, including Richmond, VA, Arlington, VA, Washington, DC, Waldorf, MD, Raleigh, NC, Greensboro, NC, and Charlotte, NC, the company combines local responsiveness with the capabilities of an integrated regional team that can support the branding of multiple location companies in the Mid-Atlantic and Carolinas. Founded in 1977, Heritage is a veteran-led, family-owned business committed to delivering consistent results through in-house design, production, and installation that honors God by serving its clients and community with excellence.

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