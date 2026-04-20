Halleen Kia Honored as Exclusive Member of Kia America's President's Club

Eric and Mark Halleen of Halleen Kia Recognized for Exceptional Customer Service and Sales Success

NORTH OLMSTED, OH, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eric Halleen and Mark Halleen of Halleen Kia have been named by Kia America as one of only 50 dealers in the United States to earn a spot in the brand’s prestigious President’s Club. Selected from a network of nearly 800 retailers, the Kia President’s Club recognizes dealers who have achieved the highest sales performance and delivered exceptional customer satisfaction. This is the eleventh time that Halleen Kia has received President’s Club honors.“This award is special to us. It not only shows that our team works very hard each day to deliver extraordinary service, it also makes us grateful to the customers we serve, whose positive feedback and support made winning the President’s Club Award possible,” said Eric Halleen.“2025 marked significant milestones in the continued growth of the Kia brand in the United States, and on behalf of the Kia family, I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Eric Halleen, Mark Halleen and the staff at Halleen Kia for their unwavering dedication to exemplary sales performance and outstanding customer satisfaction,” said Seungkyu (Sean) Yoon, President and CEO, Kia North America and Kia America.Kia America continues its remarkable momentum as the brand achieved its eighth consecutive year of retail sales growth in the U.S. in 2025. This milestone also represents the brand’s highest-ever U.S. market share, underscoring the continued consumer demand for Kia’s diverse model lineup. Adding to this momentum is the all-new 2027 Kia Telluride, featuring its first-ever available hybrid powertrain and expanded X-Pro capability, marking the next chapter for Kia’s flagship three-row SUV.As part of Kia’s commitment to helping those in need and supporting local communities, the brand’s “Accelerate the Good” Dealer Match program contributed more than $4.7 million to non-profits nationwide in 2025. Together, Kia America and its dealers provided assistance to those affected by a wide variety of issues from childhood cancers to homelessness and hunger, to natural disaster relief and environmental causes.The 2025 Kia President’s Club honorees receive dealership promotional materials and awards, along with a custom-made 2025 Kia President’s Club statuette.The Halleen Kia dealerships, located in Sandusky and North Olmsted, Ohio, are dedicated to conducting business in a way that promotes the highest principles of integrity. The dealerships offer a large selection of both new Kia vehicles and pre-owned cars, trucks and SUVs. New Kias are anchored by an industry-best five-year, 60,000-mile New Vehicle Limited Warranty; and a 10-year, 100,000-mile Powertrain Limited Warranty.

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