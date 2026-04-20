As C-Beauty Dominates, Asian-Led NutriWorks® Spotlights Holistic Wellness with TCM-Inspired Reflexology Foot Patches

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Across the United States, Asian beauty and wellness products are taking the self-care industry by storm. C-beauty (Chinese beauty) in particular is gaining traction for not only its affordability and quality, but how it blends Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) remedies with modern knowledge. Tapping into this growing nationwide demand is NutriWorks, a Hong Kong based global innovator known for their widely successful ‘Patch-It®’ series of reflexology patches launched in the U.S. as ‘Rest, Flow, & Glow.’

“We’re currently seeing a fascinating shift in western priorities when it comes to beauty and health, with consumers overwhelmingly preferring products that utilize safe natural ingredients and that fit perfectly in their established routines,” explained Amy Wong, NutriWorks’ Co-Founder.

“Additionally, there’s a surge in popularity for products that don’t just improve physical appearance, but that positively impact mood and energy. Our RestoreGlow, Circulow, and BeautyRest reflexology foot patches were specially designed to elevate both internal and external well-being, core values of TCM, and we are thrilled for the opportunity to share these powerful formulas with beauty lovers across the U.S. and beyond.”

Originally launched nearly 30 years ago, RestoreGlow, BeautyRest, and CircuFlow are a series of DIY-friendly patches that utilize reflexology therapy to support the body’s healing processes. Made from South Korean mandarin wood vinegar (a ‘warming’ component in TCM that naturally supports blood circulation and detoxification) and finely ground black Brazilian Tourmaline crystal (known in crystal healing for providing balance, calmness, and stress relief), the patches trigger specific points in the feet, a painless, side effect-free process that balances the body’s ‘Qi’ (vital energy) while enhancing sleep and energy:

- CircuFlow: Helps support healthy blood flow and features Menthol, known for its circulation-boosting properties and ability to enhance the action of other active ingredients including mandarin wood vinegar to simulate the actions of reflexology.

- BeautyRest: Specially formulated with a calming blend of certified organic essential oils designed for and known to relax the mind and revitalize the body; including lavender, sage (balancing and calming), basil (helps clear the mind), Ylang Ylang (comforting, promoting relaxation), bergamot (uplifting), bitter orange oil (helps enliven emotions and elevate mood).

- RestoreGlow: Supports Natural Detoxification by enhancing our natural ability to eliminate toxins, aiding in overall well-being. Modern lifestyle factors like stress, poor diet, sleep deprivation, and environmental pollutants can disrupt your body’s natural detox processes. RestoreGlow helps restore the body's balance and optimal function.

According to an article published by BurdaLuxury, C-beauty products are on an upward trajectory, with Chinese products no longer being seen as ‘cross-border e-commerce experiments’ but rather part of mainstream western retail. The reason? Increased international visibility combined with C-beauty’s focus on ‘traditional ingredients, wellness principles, and modern innovation’. Brand identity, including focus on Chinese culture and aesthetic, is also playing a role in appealing to western consumers.

Research has also noted growing interest in holistic therapies like reflexology, with the National Library of Medicine finding that foot reflexology in particular has taken off in popularity. Fueling its support is avoidance of drugs or chemicals, its ability to reduce pain while maintaining physical flexibility, its potential to relax the body’s limbs while stimulating the release of pain-relieving chemicals and endorphins, and its use in preventing certain diseases while promoting physical recovery from injury.

“We are incredibly proud of our Rest, Flow, & Glow’s design,” added Wong. “It combines natural ingredients that have stood the test of time with holistic TCM therapies that have helped people for generations, making it a powerful tool for those seeking affordable and accessible ways to improve daily life. We look forward to continued success as more consumers recognize the value of C-beauty and holistic health.”

Sold on Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and OneLavi.com, a 20-patch box of each variety costs $40. Last year, the company was also showcased on nationally-aired ‘American Trends & Lifestyle’ (ATL): https://americantrendsandlifestyle.com/nutriworks/.

For more information, visit https://www.nutriworks.com/

Walmart:

https://tinyurl.com/ybyfusp3

OneLavi:

https://tinyurl.com/5dmea8k3

Amazon:

RestoreGlow- https://tinyurl.com/4sbf3dkm

BeautyRest- https://tinyurl.com/4m4d2anv

CircuFlow- https://tinyurl.com/yj4xmsjv



About NutriWorks

A decades-old health and beauty leader headquartered in Hong Kong and maker of the original, clinically proven Patch-It® product line, NutriWorks has brought its easy-to-apply series of reflexology simulating foot patches, “Rest, Flow and Glow,” to United States retailers.

Launched in 2000, NutriWorks has become a market leader in Asia in the creation of safe, natural, effective supplements and externally used product lines. The company owns Flexi-Patch and Patch-It®, gaining a strong market reputation internationally for quality and clinically proven efficacy since 2001. In 2012, NutriWorks added to its range of products Acti-Tape, a drug-free physiotherapy/sports tape.

Built on the founding philosophy ‘nutrition that works’, NutriWorks’ supplements are formulated with well-researched ingredients from sources that ensure safety, quality, and efficacy. A pioneer in prioritizing sustainable, natural ingredients, NutriWorks has also led the trend to transition from supplements to external health products.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with NutriWorks. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

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