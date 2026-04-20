This track represents being locked in and standing on who you are, no matter the circumstances” — Scott DaRoc

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott Adams (Scott DaRoc) Drops High-Energy New Single “Sik Wit It” via Rocstar ada/Warner Music Distribution

Rising hip hop artist Scott Adams, known professionally as Scott DaRoc, released his powerful new single, “Sik Wit It,” on April 10, 2026, through ada/Warner Music Distribution. The track delivers a bold statement of confidence, energy, and unwavering self-belief—cementing Scott DaRoc’s presence as an artist who stands solid in his identity and message.

“Sik Wit It” is more than just a song—it’s a mindset. Built on high-energy production and commanding delivery, the record captures the essence of staying focused, moving with purpose, and refusing to fold under pressure. It’s music for individuals who know who they are and aren’t afraid to show it.

“This track represents being locked in and standing on who you are, no matter the circumstances,” says Scott DaRoc. “It’s about confidence, presence, and not second-guessing yourself.”

Hailing from Oklahoma City, Scott DaRoc continues to build momentum with his signature style—raw energy, bold lyricism, and unapologetic authenticity. “Sik Wit It” stays true to that foundation while elevating the intensity. With sharper delivery and a more aggressive sonic edge, the single marks a new level of impact for the artist.

Known for creating music that resonates with those who respect hustle and self-confidence, Scott DaRoc is carving out his lane in hip hop with consistency and purpose. “Sik Wit It” is a testament to growth, presence, and the power of standing firm in your identity.

The single is available on all major streaming platforms starting April 10, 2026.

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