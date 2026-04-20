Asphalt Paving Project Scheduled to Begin on U.S. Highway 16A in Custer State Park

For Immediate Release:

Monday, April 20, 2026

Contact:

Matt “Rip” Rippentrop, Project Engineer, 605-981-5089

CUSTER, S.D. – Beginning Tuesday April 21, 2026, an asphalt paving project is scheduled to begin on U.S. Highway 16A in Custer State Park over pipe and box culvert replacement areas that have been completed.

Traffic control will include the use of pilot cars for the first time and flaggers with longer traffic delays expected.

Additional work on the project includes replacement of multiple pipe culverts, guardrail installation, and a 600-foot realignment of Wildlife Loop Road within Custer State Park, using temporary traffic signals and flaggers.

The prime contractor on this $15.6 million project is Paul Reed Construction & Supply Inc. of Gering, NE. The overall project completion date is Friday, Oct. 30, 2026.

Access is available to all Custer State Park amenities.

Featured Project Information:

Find additional information, construction timelines, and project maps on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/custer-16A/.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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