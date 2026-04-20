PNC Drops 'Peace Pipe' on 4/20, Leading Dragon Farm's Hip Hop & Rasta Country Movement

Peace Pipe Cover

PNC fronts Dragon Farm's "Peace Pipe" 4/20 release, merging Hip Hop roots with the rise of Rasta Country

"PNC is the voice of people in this movement-"Peace Pipe" is where Hip Hop meets purpose. We're not just dropping music on 4/20 we're shifting the energy towards unity, legalization and healing.” — PNC

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This 4/20, the spotlight is firmly on PNC (Poetic Nocturnal Creatives) as they deliver “Peace Pipe,” a powerful new single that not only marks their latest release, but also introduces the world to the larger cultural vision of Dragon Farm.At the core of Dragon Farm’s sound is a deliberate and dynamic fusion: PNC represents the Hip Hop foundation of the collective, bringing lyrical depth, cultural awareness, and raw authenticity, while Rasta Country emerges as the label’s genre-defining counterpartblending reggae soul with country storytelling. Together, they form a bold, unified musical ecosystem—but with “Peace Pipe,” it is PNC leading the message and setting the tone.Released intentionally on 4/20, “Peace Pipe” carries a dual meaning. While the date is globally recognized as a celebration tied to cannabis culture, PNC and Dragon Farm are expanding the conversation—highlighting the continued momentum toward cannabis legalization across the United States while emphasizing something even greater: peace, unity, and healing within communities long after the day has passed.“‘Peace Pipe’ is about connection on every level,” says Timothy Chance, visionary behind Dragon Farm. “PNC brings that Hip Hop perspective—real stories, real energy. But the message is bigger than music. It’s about unity across cultures, and using this moment to reflect on where we are as a people and where we need to go.”That message resonates deeply in a time when communities, particularly young people, are facing increasing challenges. From violence to disconnection, “Peace Pipe” serves as both a musical offering and a cultural call to action—encouraging dialogue, awareness, and a renewed commitment to peace starting at the grassroots level.PNC’s role within Dragon Farm is both intentional and essential. As the Hip Hop voice of the collective, they anchor the movement in tradition while pushing it forward sonically. Their ability to blend conscious lyricism with global rhythms gives “Peace Pipe” a sound that feels timeless yet urgently relevant.Surrounding that Hip Hop core is the broader Dragon Farm vision, powered by a collective of seasoned creatives. Alongside Timothy Chance is Pow Shadowz (“The General”), whose decades of influence in Hip Hop culture and community-building help shape the label’s direction. The musical foundation is further elevated by elite talent such as internationally respected drummer Drummie Zeb, whose contributions bring a global, roots-driven authenticity to the sound.It is within this ecosystem that Rasta Country thrives—not as a background element, but as a co-existing force. Where PNC delivers the Hip Hop perspective, Rasta Country expands the sonic landscape, merging reggae grooves with country narratives to create a genre that is both innovative and culturally rich.“We’ve built something intentional,” says Pow Shadowz. “PNC is the voice that speaks directly to the people through Hip Hop. Rasta Country brings another dimension—another feeling. But make no mistake, ‘Peace Pipe’ is PNC setting this whole thing in motion.”Dragon Farm’s credibility is rooted in experience. Between Timothy Chance’s pioneering work blending country and hip hop, Pow Shadowz’s legacy in music and culture, and Drummie Zeb’s international musicianship, the collective represents a rare alignment of artistry, influence, and purpose. Their history includes collaborations and cultural contributions that span genres and borders—positioning Dragon Farm as a movement, not just a label.“Peace Pipe” is the first step in what promises to be a defining 2026 rollout. Upcoming releases will continue to showcase both sides of the Dragon Farm sound, including:“Iron Man” by Timothy Chance — a powerful solo record highlighting his continued evolutionAdditional releases under the Rasta Country banner, further expanding the genre’s reach and influenceIndustry attention is already building around Dragon Farm’s ability to connect with diverse audiences across Hip Hop, reggae and country. Yet for PNC, the mission remains clear.“This is bigger than a release,” the group affirms. “It’s about shifting the energy. It’s about giving people something real to hold onto—and reminding the next generation that peace is still possible.”As “Peace Pipe” rolls out across all major streaming platforms this April 20, PNC stands at the forefront—delivering not just a record, but a message that bridges cultures, challenges perspectives, and calls for unity that extends far beyond a single day.Because in the world Dragon Farm is building, peace isn’t seasonal—it’s a standard.

PEACE PIPE

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