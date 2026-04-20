AIRENGY EXAMINING ACQUISITION OF A SIGNIFICANT INCOME-GENERATING HYBRID PORTFOLIO IN POLAND

Airengy is examining the acquisition of a significant income generating hybrid portfolio in Poland Tal Raz, CEO of Airengy

The deals add ~34MW solar to earlier purchases, bringing Airengy's total to 68MW solar, ~100MWh standalone storage, and ~8MW wind on completion

Airengy (TASE:ARNG)

RA’ANANA, RA’ANANA, ISRAEL, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Airengy (TASE: ARNG) announces that it has today signed documents for the examination of transactions in the Polish market totaling approximately €51 million in the fields of solar energy, storage and wind. The examination is part of accelerating the implementation of its strategy to establish an electricity generation and storage platform in Poland that combines various power sources, to support its activity as a power producer with complementary capabilities in the European country.

The moves, which were signed, include the examination of solar projects with a total installed capacity of approximately 34 MW; a standalone energy storage project with a power capacity of 24 MW and an energy storage capacity of approximately 100 MWh; and a wind project with a power capacity of approximately 8 MW.

In the solar segment, the Company has signed a binding offer to acquire 100% of the share capital of the project companies that own three sites: Wójtostwo, Sepienko, and Kielczewo. The total transaction value is estimated at €20 million, reflecting a price of €595 thousand per MW installed on a debt-free and cash-free basis. The target commercial operation date (COD) is set for the end of October 2027.

In the energy storage segment, Airengy has signed a non-binding memorandum of principles for the acquisition of eight standalone energy storage projects (BESS) with a total capacity of approximately 100 MWh. The total indicative consideration may amount to about €16 million, with purchase prices determined according to the expected grid connection dates between the end of 2026 and the end of 2027.

In addition, Airengy has signed a non-binding offer to acquire the wind project in Poland with a power capacity of 8 MW. The transaction is based on a project value of €15 million, reflecting a value of about €1.9 million per MW.

The Company intends to enhance the solar projects by adding storage and becoming a power producer in Poland with complementary capabilities.

All the transactions have not yet been finally approved. Their completion is subject to, among other things, the signing of detailed agreements, board approvals and the fulfillment of conditions precedent.

About Airengy

Airengy (TASE: ARNG) is an energy company traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The Company operates across the entire value chain – from initiation and development stages, through Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC), to the operation of revenue-generating energy assets. Airengy integrates development and execution with operational results across three complementary growth engines, as follows:

Compressed Air Power Plant (CAPP) Technology: A groundbreaking solution for long-duration energy storage based on compressed air in salt caverns, which forms the basis of the Company’s competitive advantage in the global energy storage market.

Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) activity and energy generation in Europe: Development and acquisition of portfolios of revenue-generating assets and storage projects in leading markets such as Italy, Poland, the United Kingdom and Germany.

Initiation and EPC in Israel: Planning and execution of complex energy projects in the Israeli market, including unique expertise in the agrivoltaics field and projects for the defense system.

Airengy’s vision is to be a significant player in the global transition to green energy and to provide reliable solutions for stabilizing the electricity grid in the era of renewable energies. Airengy is led by a management team with extensive experience in the initiation, financing, and execution of national and international infrastructure projects, headed by Chairman of the Board Yiftah Ron-Tal and CEO Tal Raz.

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