Police Charge Queen Anne’s County Man After Trooper Involved Shooting

April 20, 2026

(CHESTER, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a Queen Anne’s County man on attempted murder charges in relation to a trooper-involved shooting last week.

The accused is identified as Preston Scott Carter, 21, of Chester, Maryland. Following consultation with the Office of the State’s Attorney in Queen Anne’s County, Carter is charged with attempted first and second-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and related assault charges. After being treated at a local hospital, Carter was transported to the Queen Anne’s County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

At 3:40 p.m. on April 16, troopers from the Centreville Barrack responded to the unit block of Sherman Way in Chester for the report of a disturbance. The 9-1-1 caller informed police of a man with a knife making threats.

Upon their arrival, troopers met with the complainant. While a trooper was making contact with the complainant, a man, later identified as Carter, advanced towards the trooper, wielding a knife. The trooper subsequently fired her agency-issued firearm, striking the man.

Medical treatment was immediately administered to the man on the scene, and he was transported to a local trauma center by Maryland State Police Aviation Command. There were no other injuries reported during the incident.

Per department policy and standard procedures, the trooper involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the active and ongoing investigation. The Maryland State Police Internal Affairs Unit will also be conducting an investigation, as is procedure.



Preston Scott Carter

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