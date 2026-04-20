Ashlee Hollis, CEO of Helm Creative Studios, Named to Philadelphia Business Journal’s '40 Under 40' List

Ashlee Hollis, Founder and CEO of Helm Creative Studio WOMAN-OWNED. AWARD-WINNING. IMPACT-DRIVEN. STORY-FOCUSED.

Hollis was selected from more than 300 nominations, spanning fields from law and real estate to sports, nonprofit leadership, and tech innovation.

After reaching the $1 million mark in giveback throughout our 10 years as a company, we’re more determined than ever to value people over production through each and every creative project we create.” — Ashlee Hollis, CEO of Helm

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ashlee Hollis , President and Founder of Helm Creative Studio , has been named to the Philadelphia Business Journal ’s (PBJ) annual “40 Under 40” list. The regional award honors up-and-coming leaders across a range of professions who are shaping the area’s future.This year’s “40 Under 40” honorees were selected by the editorial board at the Philadelphia Business Journal. The board considered not only career successes, but also the ways in which nominees give back to the community at large. Hollis was selected from more than 300 nominations, spanning fields from law and real estate to sports, nonprofit leadership, and tech innovation. The PBJ notes that this year’s class highlights the diverse talent driving the region’s growth and impact.“I’m incredibly honored by the recognition, and I’m proud of what our creative team has accomplished,” Hollis said. “This distinction reflects the culture, creativity, and the drive to be strategically human by everyone at Helm. We’re grateful for our team, our clients, our city, and the people we get to serve, and this acknowledgment belongs to them as much as it does to me."The nomination and win tie directly to Helm’s milestone year: a decade of creativity and service marked by a $1 million commitment to community giveback through donations and in-kind services. Hollis and the Helm team credit the achievement to a culture that blends innovative, original ideas with tangible impact.The Philadelphia Business Journal will publish profiles of the “40 Under 40” winners in its June issue. The magazine will release the June issue, including profiles of the award winners, at a celebration on June 4, 2026, at Cescaphe. At that event, PBJ will share Ashlee Hollis’s nomination details and further insights into her work and leadership.About Helm Creative StudiosLaunched in 2015, Helm Creative Studio is a woman-owned, award-winning, impact-driven, and story-focused marketing and creative agency with a qualified production facility, The Story Factory, in Philadelphia. Through human-centered storytelling and with a mission to make creativity and social impact the industry standard, Helm is redefining what it means to achieve excellence in creative services while valuing people over production, from Philadelphia to the rest of the world.

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